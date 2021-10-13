CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in the development of precision-based technologies for treating gastrointestinal diseases, announced today two new senior members of the leadership team: Richard Kho, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer, and Murali Gopal, MD, as Senior Vice President of Evidence Generation and Partnerships.
Dr. Richard Kho will help lead the company through its rapid growth and execute on the company’s vision to use artificial intelligence to support physician decision making and clinical trial acceleration, and Dr. Murali Gopal will lead the company’s scientific, medical, and evidence strategy and dissemination efforts to grow awareness and adoption of Iterative Scopes technologies within clinical gastroenterology, access and reimbursement organizations and the pharmaceutical / research industry.
“Iterative Scopes is working on an important mission to dramatically improve patient outcomes in the field of gastroenterology through the use of computer vision and AI,” said Dr. Kho. “The earlier that physicians can correctly detect, diagnose, and treat disease, the better off we are as patients and as a healthcare system. I’m excited to join the company to help achieve this mission.”
Dr. Richard Kho’s career has focused on combining data and technology to drive positive changes in healthcare. In his most recent roles as Chief Revenue Officer at Komodo Health and Chief Commercial Officer at PicnicHealth, he worked with key stakeholders including patients, providers, payers, and biopharma companies to improve patient outcomes through the application of the largest available healthcare datasets and latest AI and machine learning techniques. In his prior roles at Amgen, Onyx Pharma, Genentech, and InVentiv Health, Dr. Kho helped support the development and launch of multiple therapies across varying disease areas, including immunology, oncology, and critical care medicine. Dr. Kho is also a Board member at Sentinel Node Oncology Foundation, a non-profit research organization focused on advancing clinical research for melanoma and other solid tumors. He earned a PhD in toxicology and a BS in biochemistry from The University of California, Riverside, and his MBA from The University of Southern California.
Murali Gopal, MD, brings more than twenty years of experience in medical affairs, including strategic and tactical planning and execution spanning: scientific and brand, clinical practice, access and reimbursement, medical education, and health economics and outcomes research. Dr. Gopal joins Iterative Scopes from Indivior, where he functioned as the Chief Medical Officer, and prior to Indivior, he served as Vice President and Head of the Global Medical Department at Mallinckrodt LLC. He has assisted in the development of new scientific capabilities and the establishment of scientific teams throughout his career including joining AbbVie, Inc in 2013 when it initially separated from Abbott Laboratories, and was part of the senior medical leadership which initially developed the global medical affairs department and capabilities for that organization. At AbbVie, Murali worked across the portfolio holding senior positions including: Vice President, US Medical Affairs, Access, and Field Teams; and Vice President, Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research.
“I am very excited to have joined the brilliant individuals here at Iterative Scopes,” Dr. Gopal noted. “The innovation and technology this company brings to gastroenterology is truly impressive and has the potential to revolutionize the standard of care for patients.”
Dr. Gopal earned a BS in Psychology from Pennsylvania State University and his MD from the Ross University School of Medicine. After completing his Psychiatry Residency Training Program at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, Murali practiced medicine in a multitude of settings, including at the University of Pittsburgh-Western Psychiatric Unit and Clinic, treating patients ranging from pediatric to geriatric ages and across the spectrum of psychiatric disorders, before moving into the pharmaceutical industry at Eli Lilly and Company.
Dr. Gopal has held elected positions in the American Psychiatric Association, including serving on several boards and committees. He has also served on pharmacy and therapeutics committees for different institutions, and functioned as a KOL and advisor to a multitude of pharmaceutical companies while he was in clinical practice.
About Iterative Scopes
Iterative Scopes is fast becoming the leader in computational gastroenterology through its pioneering application of powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence tools to the practice of gastroenterology and drug development. It is taking a multi-tiered approach to tackling the challenges of endoscopic-driven disease management. The initial products and services offered by Iterative Scopes aim to identify and standardize relevant insights from endoscopic videos used for detection and monitoring of colorectal cancers and IBD. Longer term, the company is building predictive models that can augment clinical trial endpoints and individualized therapeutic selection processes, with the potential to create novel endpoints that are better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the team is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
