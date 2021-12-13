AUSTIN — A “Rick Perry” from Parker County is trying to deny two-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott the nomination of his party for a third term next year.
But the Perry who filed his papers as a gubernatorial candidate on Monday is not the former Texas governor and U.S. energy secretary.
The newly filed candidate, Rick Perry of Springtown, northwest of Fort Worth, is apparently a computer technician with the title of “senior desktop engineer” at Lockheed Martin, according to a LinkedIn profile.
Ballot-name confusion is part of Texas political lore, with Gene Kelly (not the Hollywood actor) a perennial candidate in recent decades. Earlier, candidates with Sam Houston in their monikers and some variant of former U.S. Sen. Ralph Yarborough’s surname made headway. In March 2020, political newcomer Jim Wright (not the former U.S. House speaker who represented Fort Worth in Congress for more than three decades) unseated Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton.
On the last day to file for the 2022 governor’s race, the Rick Perry from Springtown in Parker County briefly roiled the political community in Austin, where unfounded rumors that the former governor might come out of retirement to challenge Abbott had circulated for months. One online political news outlet, Capitol Inside, rushed out an email blast with the subject line, “State GOP: Perry Files to Run for Governor.” Five minutes later, another email followed sheepishly confessing “it’s not the former governor.”
Attempts to reach either Perry were unsuccessful Monday.
As to the Springtown-based Perry, voter registration, driver's license and other public records show he is 63 and has worked as a computer technician.
In recent years, he has donated small amounts to some of the Texas GOP’s most conservative candidates – former Bedford Rep. Jonathan Stickland ($125), Garland House aspirant Jonathan Boos ($10) and onetime Railroad Commission candidate Gregory Parker ($75) – and $100 to the Parker County Conservatives’ political action committee, according to filings with the Texas Ethics Commission.
Although he used “Rick Perry” on LinkedIn, voter and driver records list him as “Ricky Lynn Perry.” The 71-year-old former governor, who grew up in Paint Creek in Haskell County north of Abilene, is James Richard Perry.
‘Stupid pet trick’
On Monday, Dave Carney, Abbott’s chief political strategist, fired off tweets calling Ricky Lynn Perry’s surprise candidacy a “stupid pet trick” and insinuating it’s a ploy that will backfire by one of the incumbent governor’s other Republican rivals – who include former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines and former state GOP chairman Allen West.
“Hard to be a straw candidate by using [your] commonly referred to name now, isn’t it?” Carney said in one tweet that noted the discrepancy between Springtown Perry’s ballot name and voter registration records.
University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus said the new development “could be problematic” for Abbott, who’s hoping to coast through the March 1 GOP primary. Abbott, who’d strongly prefer to avoid a runoff, already is running internet ads against his likely Democratic opponent next fall, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke.
Any voter confusion with the former governor might require some application by Abbott of time and resources to dispel, the UH professor said.
“Rick Perry is still really well liked in most Republican circles, if not the most far right,” noted Rottinghaus, who is writing a political biography of the longest-serving chief executive (14 years) in Texas history.
“It’s not likely to affect Abbott all that much but there are still enough people out there who might feel wistful for the days of Rick Perry and Republican politics of old that this might be an issue for Abbott,” he said.
In recent months, Abbott has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. As he eyed both the 2022 governor’s race and a possible run for the presidency in 2024, Abbott has embraced controversial elections legislation, the nation’s strictest abortion ban and positions resisting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Two Ricky Perrys?
Since leaving the Trump administration, Perry and his wife Anita have lived in Round Top, near Brenham.
“He is fairly happily retired,” Rottinghaus said. “He’s on a couple of [corporate] boards – so earning a pretty good living. Still keeps his hand in politically. He’s really close to Morgan Luttrell, who is running in CD 8, for the [Kevin] Brady seat,” the political scientist said, referring to a former Navy SEAL who is running for Congress in the Houston area.
Rottinghaus said when he saw press reports about the Springtown-based Perry’s candidacy, he chuckled.
“When I saw ‘Ricky Perry,’ my thought was that in his younger days, people called Richard Perry ‘Ricky,’” he said. “His mom and his wife called him Ricky. And his wife still calls him Ricky. I mean, not that it means anything, but he’s still also Ricky Perry in that way, I guess.”
