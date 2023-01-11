SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
Today, Ridge Ventures, a seed and early-stage, enterprise-focused venture capital firm whose investments include Bolt, Braze, and Discord, named David F. Anderson Partner. Anderson will act as a liaison between Ridge and its current and prospective Limited Partners (LPs), leaning on his nearly two decades of experience in institutional capital management.
Anderson was previously the Head of Private Markets at the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company (TTSTC), an institutional investor responsible for investing and managing over $70 billion in assets. At TTSTC, David spearheaded a team that managed a large portion of the endowment’s net asset value. This team oversaw all aspects of origination, due diligence, underwriting, and legal negotiation for TTSTC’s portfolio of private equity, private debt, and real assets-focused primary and co-investments.
Prior to TTSTC, David held senior investment roles at organizations such as the New York State Common Retirement Fund —where his team managed a portfolio of about $7 billion—and marketing and distribution roles at firms like J.P. Morgan, Investec, and a large private equity firm in the Bay Area.
“Adding David to Ridge further strengthens the talented senior team we have assembled to partner with the best enterprise founders at the earliest stages of their companies’ development,” said Alex Rosen, Managing Partner at Ridge Ventures. “David’s multifaceted investment experience, from working with Limited Partners to managing billion-dollar portfolios, is a great complement to our investment team’s expertise. I can’t think of a stronger and more capable champion for our LPs.”
Anderson, who holds a BS in Accounting from the University of Connecticut School of Business, started his career as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City.
“I’m thrilled to join an organization with an impressive track record of backing world-class SaaS companies and founders,” added Anderson. “I thoroughly enjoyed consulting for Ridge over the Summer and can’t wait to start in a full-time capacity. It’s an exciting time to partner with the Ridge investment team and its LPs as the firm continues to uncover fascinating early-stage success stories and enhance its already enduring brand.”
Anderson is the second Partner, and sixth team member, to join Ridge over the past year. In 2022, Ridge Ventures added Partner Akriti Dokania and Principal Alayzain “Zain” Rizavi to its investment team, along with three Venture Partners, while providing more than 300 qualified customer intros for its companies via the Ridge Revenue Network—a 30 percent increase from 2021. In the past six months, Ridge made five new seed investments in enterprise startups.
About Ridge Ventures
Founded in 2007, Ridge Ventures is a seed and early-stage venture capital firm investing in founders who are redefining how the world interacts with data and code. Ridge takes a fast, flexible and founder-focused approach, and backs companies delivering advanced technologies, new distribution models and incredible user experiences. To learn more, visit www.ridge.vc and follow us @ridgevc.
