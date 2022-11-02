HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Rimkus, a worldwide provider of engineering and technical consulting services, today announced the acquisition of Delta Engineering and Inspection, Inc. (Delta), a Florida-based professional consulting and licensed engineering firm that provides inspection, engineering, project management, and expert witness services. The addition of Delta is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions to position Rimkus as a one-stop solution for the built environment.
“The southeastern United States continues to be a key growth market for Rimkus. With an eye towards our 40 th anniversary next year, we continue to look for ways to make strategic moves to deepen our bench of experts globally. With their technical excellence and the services they provide to their clients, Delta Engineering is a natural fit with our company,” said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus.
“We are pleased to welcome Delta Engineering to the Rimkus team and further enhance our engineering capabilities for our customers. With services along the entire Gulf Coast, in Florida, and up into the Carolinas, it is important that we bring on teams like Delta to strengthen our position in the market while also being a natural culture fit in how we do business. As we continue to build our core service line around building sciences, Delta is an excellent partner in both areas,” said Robert Kocher, Chief Executive Officer, Rimkus.
Founded in 1999, Delta client offerings include inspection, engineering, project management, and expert witness services to community associations, owners, developers, contractors, attorneys, architects, and lending institutions.
“I am incredibly proud of our team and share in their excitement as we begin a new chapter in our company. Rimkus will help us unlock new opportunities in the market for AEC services and provide a global network to better serve our existing and new customers,” said Steven J. Mainardi, P.E., Founder and President, Delta Engineering and Inspection, Inc.
Since 2020, Rimkus has completed 15 acquisitions worldwide, growing its network to more than 1,400 employees and more than 110 offices. Following a strategic rebrand earlier this year, Rimkus has enhanced its existing practice areas to stay ahead of its global customers’ requirements and invested in solutions that enable the company to remain a leader.
About Rimkus
Rimkus is a worldwide provider of engineering and technical consulting to corporations, insurance companies, law firms, and government agencies. Rimkus experts specialize in forensic consulting, dispute resolution and construction management services, solutions for the built environment, and human factors support for the consumer, industrial, and healthcare industries. For almost 40 years, the company’s professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists have been recognized for their commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. Rimkus operates more than 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.rimkus.com.
About Delta Engineering and Inspection, Inc.
Delta Engineering and Inspection, Inc. is a licensed consulting engineering firm providing inspection, structural engineering, project management, and expert witness services to community associations, building owners, developers, contractors, and attorneys. Specializing in existing buildings and structures, Delta offers extensive expertise in the areas of restoration and design, condition assessments, and construction defect consulting services throughout the state Florida and the southeastern United States. Delta’s team of professional engineers, inspectors, and project managers have been delivering a turn-key approach to clients’ specific needs since 1999. For more information, visit http://delta-engineers.com.
