Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. (“Rimkus”), a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and technical consulting services, today announced the acquisition of Capital Consulting International (“CCi”), a global consultancy of delay, quantum, and technical experts advising the insurance and construction industries. As a result of the acquisition, Rimkus is significantly expanding the company’s international footprint in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.
“We have been looking for the right opportunity to introduce the Rimkus name in areas where we have not been represented prior to this acquisition. CCi’s unparalleled reputation in helping its clients resolve construction claims and disputes and geographic footprint greatly expand our capabilities worldwide,” said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus Consulting Group.
“As our clients continue to expand, we understand the importance of growing both geographically in reach and services. As we join our teams together, we’ll share the same values of providing specialized approaches and client-first relationships. The growing Rimkus portfolio and team is proving to be one of the best in the industry,” said Robert Kocher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rimkus Consulting Group.
“Joining forces with Rimkus allows us to significantly expand our core skill sets, especially our forensic engineering and technical disciplines on insurance claims and construction disputes around the world. We’re looking forward to being able to deliver our triumvirate of services of time, cost, and engineering on a truly global basis, utilizing the resources and geographic reach that Rimkus affords us. This is a very special and unique day for both companies, and I am very much looking forward to being a part of our continuing journey together,” said Alan Purbrick, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Consulting International.
Rimkus operates more than 101 offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with a network of more than 1,100 employees.
About Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.
Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. is a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and technical consulting services to corporations, insurance companies, law firms, and government agencies. Rimkus forensic experts assist clients with the responsive and timely resolution of claims and disputes across a wide range of industries. Rimkus also provides architecture, engineering, and construction services for the built environment, including restoration design, facilities risk assessments, and due diligence property condition assessments. For more than 35 years, the company’s professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists have been recognized for their commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. Rimkus operates more than 101 offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.rimkus.com.
About Capital Consulting International
CCi is an independent consultancy that has an international reputation for expertise in both the insurance and construction industries. The company’s delay, quantum, and technical experts bring clarity and resolution to some of the world’s largest and most complex claims and construction disputes. With a dedicated team of industry experts operating from 17 offices around the world, CCi is focused on building long-term relationships with stakeholders to provide the relevant support to meet their changing business needs. With more than 25 years’ experience, CCi has an enviable reputation for truly unique and unrivalled service to the global insurance and construction markets. For more information, visit www.cci-int.com.
