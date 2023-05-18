MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2023--
Ring Container Technologies, a leader in the plastic container manufacturing industry, today announced the release of “Pursuit of Excellence 2022,” the company’s second annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report.
The innovations and accomplishments detailed in the document show a year of significant progress toward the company’s long-standing sustainability initiatives that have reduced millions of pounds of plastic materials, minimized energy intensity, and helped customers reduce food waste, among other achievements. The report reinforces ongoing efforts to minimize the company’s impact on the environment and maximize their impact with employees, customers, and communities.
“Responsible, sustainable practices are at the core of our business,” said Brian Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ring Container Technologies. “We are setting our ESG goals high, striking a balance between ambitious aspirations and attainable outcomes, so that we can make meaningful changes while giving our stakeholders confidence that we will continue to deliver on our commitments.”
Ring’s ESG accomplishments can be segmented into three categories: innovation, environmental stewardship, and employee and community engagement. In addition to showcasing the successes of 2022, the report also highlights the work that the company is doing to meet future sustainability goals outlined in 2027. Among the results highlighted by “Pursuit of Excellence 2022” are the following:
- Ring was awarded a 2022 EcoVadis Gold Medal sustainability rating, placing it at the top 5% (98th percentile) of all companies rated. Ring was also top 1% for its Overall, Environment, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement scores within the Manufacture of Plastics Products industry.
- 100% of Ring’s product portfolio now meets the Federal Trade Commission Green Guidelines for recycling.
- The use of TRIMLITE® technology reduced the company’s PET material usage by more than 11 million pounds of resin.
- Ring’s energy intensity improved 5% from its 2018 baseline. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded the company an Honorable Mention for this progress at the 2022 Better Project Awards.
To review the company’s complete 2022 ESG report, click here.
About Ring Container Technologies
Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on developing container technology solutions for its customers for more than 50 years, the company has grown to be an industry innovation leader and one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to be fiscally, socially, and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit www.ringcontainer.com.
