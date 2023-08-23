BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2023--
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
A live webcast will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ringcentral.com.
About RingCentral
RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.
