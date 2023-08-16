DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2023--
The "Global Microtasking Market by Task Type (Offline, Online), Customer Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Task, End-users - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microtasking Market size, valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2022 and estimated to reach USD 3.13 billion in 2023, is projected to experience a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.49% over the forecast period, leading to a market valuation of USD 26.83 billion by 2030.
The Global Microtasking Market has been subject to various impactful factors, including the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. In-depth research has been conducted to analyze the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions resulting from the pandemic.
The ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict is also taken into account, along with its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading dynamics. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and outlines fiscal policies aiming to mitigate its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The research report categorizes the Global Microtasking Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:
Task Type: The market is studied across Offline and Online, with Offline commanding the largest market share of 86.11% in 2022, followed by Online.
Customer Type: The market is studied across Large Enterprises and SMEs, with SMEs commanding the largest market share of 63.24% in 2022, followed by Large Enterprises.
Task: The market is studied across Survey and Testing, with Survey commanding the largest market share of 17.08% in 2022, followed by Testing.
End-users: The market is studied across Freelance Platforms, Staffing Agencies, and Staffing Software, with Freelance Platforms commanding the largest market share of 55.53% in 2022, followed by Staffing Agencies.
Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Americas holding the largest market share of 37.05% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
The report provides valuable insights into various aspects of the Global Microtasking Market:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.
Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and penetration analysis across mature segments.
Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.
Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the market.
Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.
Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Key Questions Answered by the Report:
What is the market size and forecast of the Global Microtasking Market?
What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Microtasking Market during the forecast period?
Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors focus on over the forecast period in the Global Microtasking Market?
What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Microtasking Market?
What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Microtasking Market?
What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Microtasking Market?
What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Microtasking Market?
Market Dynamics:
The report outlines the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Drivers:
- Increasing Internet Access & Digitization and Popularity of Remote Working
- Businesses Increasing Operational Efficiency with Microtask Outsourcing
- Expanding Use of Microtasking as a Reliable Side Hustle
Restraints:
- Privacy & Security Concerns in Microtasking Platforms
Opportunities:
- Increasing Technology Support for Remote Work & Outsourcing
- Emergence of Several Microtasking Start-Ups in Developing Economies
- Active Initiatives to Bring Transparency in the Payment Model
Challenges:
- Lack of Trust Between Organizations and Employees due to Virtualization
The Global Microtasking Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for flexible work solutions. Industry players, entrepreneurs, and investors should keep a keen eye on emerging opportunities and navigate the challenges to make strategic moves in this evolving market.
Companies Mentioned
- 99designs Pty. Ltd.
- Airtasker Pty. Ltd.
- Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc.
- Appen Limited
- Bazaarvoice, Inc.
- Clickworker GmbH
- Coople AG
- DesignContest LLC
- Dynata, LLC
- EasyShifts, LLC
- Field Agent, Inc.
- Fiverr International Ltd.
- Fusion Event Staffing
- Helpware Inc.
- InboxDollars
- IntelliZoom by UserZoom Group
- Isahit SAS
- Microworkers
- MyCrowd
- Ossisto Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Prodege, LLC
- Remotasks
- StartUpLift LLC
- TryMyUI, Inc.
- Userlytics Corporation
- WorkMarket, Inc.
- Zeerk
