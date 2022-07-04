DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--
The "Risk-Based Approach to CSV, 21 CFR Part 11 and FDA Compliance" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This webinar will help you understand in detail Computer System Validation (CSV) and how to apply the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Methodology when validating computer systems subject to FDA regulations.
This is critical in order to develop the appropriate validation strategy and achieve the thoroughness required to prove that a system does what it purports to do, and a key element is a thorough risk assessment.
It also ensures that a system is maintained in a validated state throughout its entire life cycle, from conception through retirement, making it critical to continue assessing risk as changes are made. We will discuss the phases within the SDLC, and how these form the basis for any CSV project. The importance of the sequence of steps will also be covered.
Computer system validation has been regulated by FDA for more than 30 years, as it relates to systems used in the manufacturing, testing and distribution of a product in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device or other FDA-regulated industries. The FDA requirements ensure thorough planning, implementation, integration, testing and management of computer systems used to collect, analyze and/or report data.
Electronic records and electronic signatures (ER/ES) came into play through guidelines established by FDA in 1997, and disseminated through 21 CFR Part 11. This code describes the basic requirements for validating and documenting ER/ES capability in systems used in an FDA-regulated environment.
In the early 2000s, FDA recognized they could not inspect every computer system at every regulated company and placed the onus on industry to begin assessing all regulated computer systems based on risk. The level of potential risk, should the system fail to operate properly, needed to be the basis for each company's approach to developing a validation approach and rationale as part of the planning process. System size, complexity, business criticality, GAMP 5 category and risk rating are the five key components for determining the scope and robustness of testing required to ensure data integrity and product safety.
We will explore the best practices and strategic approach for evaluating computer systems used in the conduct FDA-regulated activities and determining the level of potential risk, should they fail, on data integrity, process and product quality, and consumer/patient safety. We will walk through the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation, based on risk assessment, and will also discuss 21 CFR Part 11 and the importance of managing electronic records and signatures appropriately.
We will also walk through the entire set of essential policies and procedures, as well as other supporting documentation and activities that must be developed and followed to ensure compliance. We will provide an overview of practices to prepare for an FDA inspection, and will also touch on the importance of auditing vendors of computer system hardware, software, tools and utilities, and services.
Finally, we will provide an overview of industry best practices, with a focus on data integrity and risk assessment that can be leveraged to assist in all your GxP work.
Examples of who will benefit from this webinar include:
- Information Technology Analysts
- Information Technology Developers and Testers
- QC/QA Managers and Analysts
- Analytical Chemists
- Compliance and Audit Managers
- Laboratory Managers
- Automation Analysts
- Manufacturing Specialists and Managers
- Supply Chain Specialists and Managers
- Regulatory Affairs Specialists
- Regulatory Submissions Specialists
- Risk Management Professionals
- Clinical Data Analysts
- Clinical Data Managers
- Clinical Trial Sponsors
- Computer System Validation Specialists
- GMP Training Specialists
- Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts
- Business System/Application Testers
Key Topics Covered:
- Learn how to identify "GxP" Systems
- Discuss the Computer System Validation (CSV) approach based on FDA requirements
- Learn about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation
- Discuss the best practices for documenting computer system validation efforts, including requirements, design, development, testing and operational maintenance procedures
- Understand how to maintain a system in a validated state through the system's entire life cycle
- Learn how to assure the integrity of data that supports GxP work
- Discuss the importance of "GxP" documentation that complies with FDA requirements
- Learn about the policies and procedures needed to support your validation process and ongoing maintenance of your systems in a validated state
- Understand the key components of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for electronic records and signatures
- Know the regulatory influences that lead to FDA's current thinking at any given time
- Learn how to conduct a risk assessment on computer systems that will provide the basis for developing a validation rationale
- Understand the need to include an assessment of a computer system's size, complexity, business criticality, GAMP 5 category and risk, should it fail, to develop a cohesive and comprehensive validation rationale
- Learn how to assess risk, based on probability of occurrence, severity of impact, detectability and mitigation, along with technical and procedural controls that can help minimize risk
- Learn how to best prepare for an FDA inspection or audit of a GxP computer system
- Understand the importance of performing a thorough vendor audit to ensure oversight to the products and services they deliver
- Finally, understand the industry best practices that will enable you to optimize your approach to validation and compliance, based on risk assessment, to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the entire data life cycle
- Q&A
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpz5es
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005106/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FDA HEALTH OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/04/2022 04:58 AM/DISC: 07/04/2022 04:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005106/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.