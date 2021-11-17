NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced that it will be featured in a fireside chat discussion and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Thursday, November 18 th, 2021

2:30 p.m. Eastern Time for Fireside Chat Discussion

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/usic21/sessions/39750-riskified-ltd/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

An archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events” section of Riskified’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.riskified.com/.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations:Chris Mammone

The Blueshirt Group for Riskified

ir@riskified.comCorporate Communications:Rowena Kelley

press@riskified.com

