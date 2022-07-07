BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
riskmethods, a global leader in supply chain risk management (SCRM), today announced the company has been “highly commended” in the Technology Innovation category of Procurement Leaders’ annual World Procurement Awards. Specifically, riskmethods was recognized for its recent innovation, riskmethods Supply Risk Network™.
With riskmethods Supply Risk Network, companies can collaboratively manage supply chain risks and gain multi-tier transparency with an innovative approach that benefits each participant in the network. Winning this award confirms riskmethods’ commitment to supporting customers on their journey to supply chain resilience.
The World Procurement Awards are a unique opportunity for leading procurement teams to showcase their excellence to internal stakeholders, the world’s most influential organizations, and procurement thought leaders.
“We are pleased and honored that our solution portfolio designed for global enterprises has been recognized with this international, iconic award,” said Heiko Schwarz, founder and CEO of riskmethods. “With the rapid succession of severe risk events in recent years, I believe that everybody now understands that they have to do something in terms of risk. At riskmethods, we know what to do – and now receiving what you might call the ‘Oscar’ of the procurement world, confirms and validates our strengths in this area.”
Each year, Procurement Leaders invites applications from large and mid-sized enterprises that rely on procurement and supply chain excellence, as well as from solutions providers. Entries for this year’s awards were judged by a panel of 31 leaders from some of the world’s biggest organizations.
In addition to riskmethods’ recognition as a technical innovator, Corning, a customer of riskmethods, won the Risk & Resilience Award. “Our customers dominate the discipline, with three wins in the past five years,” remarked Bill DeMartino, riskmethods Chief Product Officer and Managing Director of the Americas. “In today’s turbulent and challenging environment, supply chain risk management has become a must-have to ensure business continuity. We are proud of this continued recognition of our ability to bring innovative solutions to aid our customers on the journey to supply chain resilience.”
The judges of the World Procurement Awards particularly highlighted the comprehensive risk management framework at Corning: “Using a sophisticated suite of technologies and overhauled processes, the company was able to anticipate emerging supply disruptions and respond to them as they developed in real-time.”
The COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and inflationary pressures are among the most recent challenges having severe impacts on global supply chains. With disruption and turbulence likely to continue, consumers, shareholders, and regulators are changing their focus from profitability to demanding resilience and transparency throughout the supply network. As evidenced by the World Procurement Awards, riskmethods enables our customers to solve pressing and evolving supply chain challenges.
riskmethods is proud to be the recipient of multiple industry awards for its contributions to the disciplines of procurement and supply chain management.
For more information about riskmethods, visit www.riskmethods.net.
About riskmethods
riskmethods empowers businesses to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, we help customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit www.riskmethods.net or connect with us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005408/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Marko Antic
Senior Marketing Manager
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT RETAIL
SOURCE: riskmethods
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/07/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/07/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005408/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.