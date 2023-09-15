PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2023--
Following FDA authorization and CDC recommendation, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced that scheduling is now available for eligible customers seeking the updated COVID-19 (2023-2024) vaccines at its locations and at Bartell Drugs locations in the Pacific Northwest. Appointments are available beginning on Friday, September 22.
“Rite Aid looks forward to providing our customers access to the updated COVID-19 (2023-2024) vaccine to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our communities heading into respiratory season,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “We strongly encourage everyone to prepare by staying up to date on all recommended immunizations.”
The updated COVID-19 vaccine provides enhanced protection against currently circulating variants of COVID-19. The vaccine is recommended for individuals six months and older. An updated COVID-19 vaccine is needed for those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months, according to the CDC. Rite Aid pharmacists are trained to immunize customers ages three and older.
Eligible Rite Aid customers may schedule an appointment at www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler. Bartell Drugs customers can use the online scheduling tool linked here. Other immunizations, including the flu vaccine, can also be scheduled via the online scheduling tool. Both the COVID-19 and flu vaccinations can be administered during the same appointment.
About Rite Aid Corporation
Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915954594/en/
CONTACT: Catherine Carter
717-975-5718
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COVID-19 HEALTH
SOURCE: Rite Aid Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/15/2023 03:15 PM/DISC: 09/15/2023 03:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915954594/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.