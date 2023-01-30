NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023--

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 common and preferred stock dividend distributions.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s common stock (CUSIP #64828T201) were approximately $0.41464 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 common stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date (1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q4’21

12/31/21

 

01/28/22

 

Cash

 

$0.10366

 

$0.02356

 

$0.08010

 

$0.00000

 

$0.14634

 

$0.25000

Q1’22

04/04/22

 

04/29/22

 

Cash

 

$0.10366

 

$0.02356

 

$0.08010

 

$0.00000

 

$0.14634

 

$0.25000

Q2’22

07/01/22

 

07/29/22

 

Cash

 

$0.10366

 

$0.02356

 

$0.08010

 

$0.00000

 

$0.14634

 

$0.25000

Q3’22

10/04/22

 

10/28/22

 

Cash

 

$0.10366

 

$0.02356

 

$0.08010

 

$0.00000

 

$0.14634

 

$0.25000

7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”) Dividends

During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series A preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T300) were approximately $1.87500 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series A preferred stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date (1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q4’21

01/15/22

 

02/12/22

 

Cash

 

$0.46875

 

$0.04417

 

$0.42458

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.46875

Q1’22

04/15/22

 

05/17/22

 

Cash

 

$0.46875

 

$0.04417

 

$0.42458

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.46875

Q2’22

07/15/22

 

08/16/22

 

Cash

 

$0.46875

 

$0.04417

 

$0.42458

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.46875

Q3’22

10/15/22

 

11/15/22

 

Cash

 

$0.46875

 

$0.04417

 

$0.42458

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.46875

7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”) Dividends

During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series B preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T409) were approximately $1.78124 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series B preferred stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date (1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q4’21

01/15/22

 

02/12/22

 

Cash

 

$0.44531

 

$0.04196

 

$0.40335

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.44531

Q1’22

04/15/22

 

05/17/22

 

Cash

 

$0.44531

 

$0.04196

 

$0.40335

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.44531

Q2’22

07/15/22

 

08/16/22

 

Cash

 

$0.44531

 

$0.04196

 

$0.40335

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.44531

Q3’22

10/15/22

 

11/15/22

 

Cash

 

$0.44531

 

$0.04196

 

$0.40335

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.44531

6.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”) Dividends

During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series C preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T508) were approximately $1.59376 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series C preferred stock distributions.

 

Record

Pay

 

Ordinary

Qualified

Section 199A

Long-Term

Return of

 

 

Date

Date (1)

Form

Dividend

Dividend(2)

Dividend(3)

Capital Gain

Capital

Total

Q4’21

01/15/22

 

02/12/22

 

Cash

 

$0.39844

 

$0.03755

 

$0.36089

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.39844

Q1’22

04/15/22

 

05/17/22

 

Cash

 

$0.39844

 

$0.03755

 

$0.36089

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.39844

Q2’22

07/15/22

 

08/16/22

 

Cash

 

$0.39844

 

$0.03755

 

$0.36089

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.39844

Q3’22

10/15/22

 

11/15/22

 

Cash

 

$0.39844

 

$0.03755

 

$0.36089

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.39844

7.00% Series D Fixed Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”) Dividends

During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series D preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T706) were approximately $1.75000 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series D preferred stock distributions.

 

Record

 

Pay

 

 

 

Ordinary

 

Qualified

 

Section 199A

 

Long-Term

 

Return of

 

 

 

Date

 

Date (1)

 

Form

 

Dividend

 

Dividend(2)

 

Dividend(3)

 

Capital Gain

 

Capital

 

Total

Q4’21

01/15/22

 

02/12/22

 

Cash

 

$0.43750

 

$0.04123

 

$0.39627

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.43750

Q1’22

04/15/22

 

05/17/22

 

Cash

 

$0.43750

 

$0.04123

 

$0.39627

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.43750

Q2’22

07/15/22

 

08/16/22

 

Cash

 

$0.43750

 

$0.04123

 

$0.39627

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.43750

Q3’22

10/15/22

 

11/15/22

 

Cash

 

$0.43750

 

$0.04123

 

$0.39627

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.43750

The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of Rithm Capital.

(1)

 

The Q4’22 distribution is being treated as received by stockholders and taxable in 2023.

(2)

 

Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(3)

 

Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a manager of assets and investments focused on the real estate and financial services industries. The Company seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005391/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations

212-850-7770

IR@rithmcap.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT REIT

SOURCE: Rithm Capital Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 01/30/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 01/30/2023 04:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005391/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

