NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023--
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 common and preferred stock dividend distributions.
Common Stock Dividends
During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s common stock (CUSIP #64828T201) were approximately $0.41464 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 common stock distributions.
Record
Pay
Ordinary
Qualified
Section 199A
Long-Term
Return of
Date
Date (1)
Form
Dividend
Dividend(2)
Dividend(3)
Capital Gain
Capital
Total
Q4’21
12/31/21
01/28/22
Cash
$0.10366
$0.02356
$0.08010
$0.00000
$0.14634
$0.25000
Q1’22
04/04/22
04/29/22
Cash
$0.10366
$0.02356
$0.08010
$0.00000
$0.14634
$0.25000
Q2’22
07/01/22
07/29/22
Cash
$0.10366
$0.02356
$0.08010
$0.00000
$0.14634
$0.25000
Q3’22
10/04/22
10/28/22
Cash
$0.10366
$0.02356
$0.08010
$0.00000
$0.14634
$0.25000
7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”) Dividends
During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series A preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T300) were approximately $1.87500 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series A preferred stock distributions.
Record
Pay
Ordinary
Qualified
Section 199A
Long-Term
Return of
Date
Date (1)
Form
Dividend
Dividend(2)
Dividend(3)
Capital Gain
Capital
Total
Q4’21
01/15/22
02/12/22
Cash
$0.46875
$0.04417
$0.42458
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.46875
Q1’22
04/15/22
05/17/22
Cash
$0.46875
$0.04417
$0.42458
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.46875
Q2’22
07/15/22
08/16/22
Cash
$0.46875
$0.04417
$0.42458
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.46875
Q3’22
10/15/22
11/15/22
Cash
$0.46875
$0.04417
$0.42458
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.46875
7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”) Dividends
During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series B preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T409) were approximately $1.78124 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series B preferred stock distributions.
Record
Pay
Ordinary
Qualified
Section 199A
Long-Term
Return of
Date
Date (1)
Form
Dividend
Dividend(2)
Dividend(3)
Capital Gain
Capital
Total
Q4’21
01/15/22
02/12/22
Cash
$0.44531
$0.04196
$0.40335
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.44531
Q1’22
04/15/22
05/17/22
Cash
$0.44531
$0.04196
$0.40335
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.44531
Q2’22
07/15/22
08/16/22
Cash
$0.44531
$0.04196
$0.40335
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.44531
Q3’22
10/15/22
11/15/22
Cash
$0.44531
$0.04196
$0.40335
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.44531
6.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”) Dividends
During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series C preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T508) were approximately $1.59376 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series C preferred stock distributions.
Record
Pay
Ordinary
Qualified
Section 199A
Long-Term
Return of
Date
Date (1)
Form
Dividend
Dividend(2)
Dividend(3)
Capital Gain
Capital
Total
Q4’21
01/15/22
02/12/22
Cash
$0.39844
$0.03755
$0.36089
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.39844
Q1’22
04/15/22
05/17/22
Cash
$0.39844
$0.03755
$0.36089
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.39844
Q2’22
07/15/22
08/16/22
Cash
$0.39844
$0.03755
$0.36089
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.39844
Q3’22
10/15/22
11/15/22
Cash
$0.39844
$0.03755
$0.36089
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.39844
7.00% Series D Fixed Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”) Dividends
During 2022, taxable dividends for Rithm Capital’s Series D preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T706) were approximately $1.75000 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2022 Series D preferred stock distributions.
Record
Pay
Ordinary
Qualified
Section 199A
Long-Term
Return of
Date
Date (1)
Form
Dividend
Dividend(2)
Dividend(3)
Capital Gain
Capital
Total
Q4’21
01/15/22
02/12/22
Cash
$0.43750
$0.04123
$0.39627
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.43750
Q1’22
04/15/22
05/17/22
Cash
$0.43750
$0.04123
$0.39627
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.43750
Q2’22
07/15/22
08/16/22
Cash
$0.43750
$0.04123
$0.39627
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.43750
Q3’22
10/15/22
11/15/22
Cash
$0.43750
$0.04123
$0.39627
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.43750
The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of Rithm Capital.
(1)
The Q4’22 distribution is being treated as received by stockholders and taxable in 2023.
(2)
Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.
(3)
Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.
ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL
Rithm Capital is a manager of assets and investments focused on the real estate and financial services industries. The Company seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.
