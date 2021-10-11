Riveron Welcomes Sam Shaw as New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
Riveron, a national business advisory firm, announced today that Sam Shaw is joining its leadership team as CFO. Shaw will oversee the company’s finance organization and play a leading role in executing Riveron’s purpose-driven growth strategy.
Shaw brings to Riveron over 15 years of experience driving finance transformation at large organizations. He previously served as CFO at Grant Thornton, where he was involved in capital strategy, internal investments, investor and banking relations, compliance, risk management, and financial reporting and accounting. An expert in the professional services industry, Shaw brings experience in client service, internal operations, M&A, and other strategic initiatives.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to Riveron and look forward to the impact he will undoubtedly make on the financial performance and optimization of our organization,” said Riveron Chief Executive Officer Julie Howard. “His proven track record of driving strategic, financial, and operational results at scale will be enormously valuable as we look to further our reach and serve our clients in new and even more transformational ways.”
“Riveron’s impressive growth trajectory is a testament to the company’s dynamic vision and the talented team driving it forward,” said Shaw. “I look forward to working with Julie and the team to create value and uncover new opportunities for Riveron’s people, clients, and shareholders alike.”
Shaw succeeds Dana Donahoe, who served as CFO since Riveron’s founding in 2006 and played a critical and important role in building the firm’s financial foundation.
About Riveron
Riveron is a business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. We partner with our clients to elevate performance and expand possibilities across the transaction and business lifecycle. Our thoughtfully integrated, multi-disciplinary teams bring deep functional expertise, first-hand industry knowledge, and experience-based creativity and perspective to generate tailored solutions to address any challenge. Riveron is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has offices across the country. For more information, visit www.riveron.com.
