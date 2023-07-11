PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
Rivers Casino Philadelphia is “powering up” its hotel plans.
Rivers Casino Philadelphia plans a boutique luxury hotel in Fishtown. “Riversuites” at The Battery is expected to open by year-end 2023. (Main Entrance) (Image: Courtesy of KOO LLC)
The casino announced today that it will open a 62-suite boutique luxury hotel inside The Battery, the mixed-use lifestyle campus underway on Beach Street in Fishtown.
The new casino hotel will be called “Riversuites,” and it promises a high-end experience. The upscale hotel will occupy four dedicated floors of The Battery’s existing adaptive reuse complex, creating a rarity for Philly — a waterfront hotel. The casino could be accepting reservations as early as this fall.
Guest suites are cavernous by hotel standards, averaging 854 square feet each, with even larger options up to 2,266 square feet. One-, two- and three-bedroom accommodations are available. Every suite includes a full kitchen. Several apartment-style suites feature patios or bi-level lofts, with sleeping rooms upstairs and living room and kitchen below.
Unobstructed views of the Delaware River extend well beyond the Pennsylvania and New Jersey shorelines past the Ben Franklin Bridge. On the street side, running parallel to the river, hotel guests will enjoy one of Philly’s hottest neighborhoods — Fishtown.
With Fishtown’s walkable streets and burgeoning cultural and culinary offerings, Riversuites guests will be just steps away from a growing inventory of trendy restaurants, coffee shops, craft brewhouses, distilleries, retail stores, galleries and other recreation.
“A hotel addition for Rivers Casino Philadelphia has always been part of the master plan for our Fishtown property,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming. “The location and grandeur of The Battery allowed us to join a neighboring parcel, already in progress, with historic Philly significance.”
In addition to proximity to Fishtown, panoramic views and affiliation with the casino itself, Riversuites will boast several other traditional and unconventional amenities: co-working areas, lobby gathering spaces, a billiards table — and an indoor basketball court.
A Conduit Between Philly’s Past and Its Future
The Battery is an architectural stunner designed in Beaux-Arts classical revival style by famed turn-of-the-century Philly architect John Windrim. Windrim’s prolific portfolio also includes The Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Municipal Court and the provost’s residence at Penn.
Formerly the Delaware Power Station, the 11-acre Beach Street complex was commissioned as a PECO power plant in the early 1900s. By the 1950s, it was the utility company’s largest, providing power to nearly half of Philadelphia. Eight 167-foot-tall chimneys will remain as historic architectural elements.
Today, The Battery is a $154 million redevelopment initiative currently underway by its Philadelphia-based owner, Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds. The active phase includes 173 apartments, 135,000 square feet of office space and 100,000 square feet of event space — and now a hotel.
“We saw in the old PECO power plant an opportunity to create a spectacular experience on Philadelphia’s waterfront that could be a home for both a residential community as well as an eclectic mix of commercial enterprises that will draw people to an area of the city that has until now been underused,” said Leonard Klehr, vice chairman of Lubert-Adler. “It is very exciting to see our vision for this project come to fruition, with our first residents moving in and Rivers Casino announcing its plans for a beautiful new hotel overlooking the river, and we are thrilled to welcome them to The Battery.”
The casino’s 22-acre waterfront property already connects with The Battery via the Delaware Riverwalk by way of picturesque Penn Treaty Park. The two properties are an eight-minute walk or a five-minute ride apart. Rivers will run a complimentary 24/7 shuttle with 24/7 security and will offer 24/7 valet parking.
Riversuites will be operated by Rivers Casino Philadelphia, which is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. Koo Architecture of Chicago is designing the Riversuites hotel. Strada of Philadelphia is the architect for The Battery.
“VIPs and out-of-town guests have long inquired about overnight stays at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, and they’re about to get a penthouse-style option,” said Eric Althaus, general manager of the casino. “We’re thrilled to introduce this entirely unexpected luxury suites collection — that’s exclusive to Rivers Philly.”
The Riversuites hotel project represents a $7 million privately funded investment. The new hotel will add more than 40 permanent hospitality jobs to the casino’s existing 1,100-plus workforce. Riversuites at The Battery is expected to open by year-end 2023.
ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA
Located along the Delaware River waterfront in Fishtown, Rivers Casino Philadelphia features 1,547 slots, 78 table games, 66 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated sportsbook area for live sports betting. Rita’s Italian Ice and Dunkin’ are among the popular grab-and-go locations in the casino’s Marketplace. The casino also offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Martorano’s Sicilian Slice, Mian and Jack’s Bar + Grill. Martorano’s Prime, an Italian-American Steakhouse, is coming soon. Guests will also enjoy riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and daily promotions and giveaways. For additional information and current offerings, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.
