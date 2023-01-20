PARIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
Rivian, an American builder of all-electric trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles, and Clearloop, the carbon solutions platform helping to expand access to clean energy in the American communities that can benefit the most, held a “first charge” event today to unveil Rivian’s new Waypoints electric vehicle (EV) charging site in Paris, Tennessee. This event follows Clearloop and Rivian’s previously announced partnership to support the development of one megawatt (MW) of the Paris Solar Farm project developed, owned, and operated by Silicon Ranch, Clearloop’s parent company, in Puryear, TN. Rivian’s Waypoints chargers across Tennessee will be powered by 100 percent carbon-free renewable energy.
By sharing a common approach based on emissionality to determine where new solar generation can displace the most carbon, Rivian and Clearloop are working together to expand access to clean energy in the communities that can benefit the most. Solar power currently makes up less than 1 percent of Tennessee’s total electricity mix, while 16 percent of electricity in California comes from solar, for example. As a result, a megawatt-hour of electricity in Tennessee emits around 32 percent more carbon than a megawatt-hour in Northern California, according to WattTime, a non-profit that tracks the carbon emissions that renewables avoid.
“Rivian is setting a clear example for other companies on how decarbonization investments can play a role in economic development,” said Laura Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Clearloop. “We’re proud to work with forward-thinking communities like Henry County and corporate partners like Rivian to ensure that the innovation and benefits of new clean energy investments continue to benefit all corners of our country, starting with those right here at home.”
Rivian’s new Waypoints will allow any electric vehicle (including Rivian’s R1T pickup and R1S SUV) to charge with renewable energy at Eiffel Tower Park thanks to its industry-standard J1772 plug. Waypoints chargers are currently located in eleven state parks across Tennessee: Radnor Lake, Cumberland Mountain, South Cumberland, Montgomery Bell, Cove Lake, Indian Mountain, Meeman-Shelby Forest, Natchez Trace, Warrior’s Path, Fall Creek Falls, and Pickwick Landing. As of December 2022, Rivian's 1MW portion of the Paris Solar Farm-Puryear is expected to annually generate more renewable energy than is needed for all of these sites combined.
“Driving system-wide change goes beyond just making corporate claims. Rivian is committed to enabling pathways for customers to sustainably charge their vehicles and contribute to a better planet. We see a tremendous opportunity to drive system-wide positive impact through projects like this one here in Tennessee,” said Andrew Peterman, Director of Renewable Energy at Rivian. “This is just the beginning of Rivian’s evolving approach to impact-focused renewable procurement and a case study for how creative collaborations like ours with Clearloop can expand clean energy and promote local communities in the Southeast.”
As a signatory of the Emissions First Partnership, Rivian is committed to maximizing carbon reductions and ensuring that renewable sourcing has the greatest potential to expand access to clean energy in the communities and regions that can benefit the most. Clearloop uses emissionality, a quantitative measurement that compares the impact of renewable energy projects on driving down emissions, to determine where new solar generation can displace the most carbon, shifting the way corporate investments avoid and reduce carbon to achieve emissions reductions faster and more effectively. The company also assesses social and economic factors to determine which communities stand to benefit most from the economic boost that renewable energy and the accompanying infrastructure bring.
Students and educators from Henry County High School attended the event and had the opportunity to learn more about solar and EV technologies and careers in the renewable energy and automotive industries.
Clearloop creates carbon solutions for companies of all sizes to help decarbonize the American economy in the communities that need it the most. As a Silicon Ranch company, Clearloop helps corporate climate leaders meet their net-zero and corporate responsibility goals by supporting the development of new solar projects. These projects directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while spurring economic investment in an effort to usher in a more equitable energy transition in the United States. By bringing solar projects to regions of the country with disproportionately carbon-intense electricity generation, Clearloop is shifting the way corporate investments offset and reduce carbon to achieve emissions reductions faster and more effectively. To learn more, visit clearloop.us and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.
