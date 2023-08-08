IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website ( https://rivian.com/investors ).
Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET today, August 8. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xt43nu6w and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.
About Rivian:
Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808134177/en/
Investors: ir@rivian.comMedia: Harry Porter:media@rivian.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES ENVIRONMENT MANUFACTURING GREEN TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS
SOURCE: Rivian Automotive, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/08/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 08/08/2023 04:05 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808134177/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.