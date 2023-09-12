IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Thursday September 14, 2023, at 10:30am PT Rivian’s founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 11 th Annual Laguna Conference.
A live webcast will be available here.
About Rivian:
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.
