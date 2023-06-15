PEARL RIVER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2023--
RK Pharma Inc, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals LLC.
“The acquisition of VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals aligns strongly with our growth strategy that will deliver substantial value for our company, customers, and strategic partners,” said Dr. Ravishanker Kovi, founder & Executive Chairman of RK Pharma. “With this acquisition, RK Pharma will gain an exciting product portfolio, meaningful partnerships with strategic partners, and a proven team with an impressive track record.”
“We are thrilled to be part of RK Pharma,” said Nailesh A. Bhatt, CEO and Founder of VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals. “With RK Pharma’s robust capabilities in complex product development, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities of APIs and finished dosages, vertical integration, and large global footprint, we will continue on our mission of bringing clinically critical therapies to market to serve patients.”
Dr. George R. Thomas, CEO of RK Pharma said, “We look forward to Nailesh Bhatt and Nimisha Bhatt continuing with us at VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals as CEO and COO respectively, as we build on VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals’ patient-focused platform of products and strategic partnerships.”
“In the world where drug shortages and supply chain disruptions have become frequent and more common, we feel strongly that our joining hands with RK Pharma will enable us to bring high quality drugs with a dependable supply chain to market,” added Nimisha Bhatt, COO and Co-Founder of VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals.
This acquisition follows RK Pharma’s recent announcement of an investment of up to $200 million from PAG, a leading global investment firm.
Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel to RK Pharma Inc., and Blank Rome LLP acted as legal counsel to VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals LLC.
About RK Pharma
RK Pharma Inc is a privately held US based vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. We focus on the development, manufacturing, and sale of high quality and affordable generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. RK Pharma Inc. has a unique position in integrated development, manufacturing, and regulatory capabilities, with a focus on products with formulation challenges and first generic opportunities. For more information, visit www.rkpharmainc.com
About VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals
VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals LLC is a privately held pharmaceutical company headquartered in Skillman, NJ, USA focused on developing and commercializing clinically critical therapies across a variety of dosage forms and therapeutic categories. The company was formed as a direct result of long-term collaborations with key industry stakeholders from across the value chain and has generated significant value for patients and partners in a short-span of time. For more information, visit www.vgyaan.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615327714/en/
CONTACT: support@rkpharmainc.com
or
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: RK Pharma Inc
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/15/2023 12:59 PM/DISC: 06/15/2023 12:58 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615327714/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.