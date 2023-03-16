RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2023--
RMA Companies (“RMA”) today announced that it has acquired A.J. Edmond Company (“A.J. Edmond”), a leading provider of inspection, sampling, and analytical services. Since December 2021, RMA has completed seven acquisitions, as it executes an aggressive growth strategy to build a national platform for testing and inspection services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1965, A.J. Edmond provides inspection, sampling, and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for producers and resellers of solid fuels and petroleum byproducts that are used in the production of critical materials and other industrial end-markets. Using state-of-the-art mechanical sampling systems and analytical laboratories, A.J. Edmond specializes in the analysis of raw materials such as petroleum coke, coal, and carbon. A.J. Edmond’s team of scientists and technicians operate out of three highly accredited laboratory facilities strategically located adjacent to major ports in Long Beach, California; Concord, California; and Longview, Washington.
“A.J. Edmond is one of the leading providers of mechanical sampling and analytical testing services for petroleum and solid fuel byproducts,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA. Their strategic positioning in ports and refineries adds new clients in the petrochemical industry to supplement our range of laboratory testing services for critical infrastructure end-markets, following our previous acquisition of PRI. We look forward to providing these services and driving cross-sell opportunities across the RMA companies.”
“We are looking forward to continuing our work under RMA,” said Jeffrey Rolle, former President of A.J. Edmond. “We have served alongside our clients in ports and refineries for nearly six decades. Throughout our history, we have built a reputation of providing highly specialized inspection, sampling, and analytical services that meet our clients testing analytical needs at the point of transfer. Joining RMA will allow us to better serve our clients in the petrochemical industry with a broader range of services.”
About RMA Companies
RMA is a growing national provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection and certification services that support innovation in new product development, quality assurance for project delivery and engineered solutions for asset management. We are passionate about contributing to the sustainable development of the communities we serve. We provide professional services in environmental consulting, geotechnical engineering, geophysics and subsurface imaging, pavement engineering, quality management, non-destructive testing, construction inspection, product validation and certification for the delivery of critical infrastructure projects and investments in the built environment. Founded in 1962, RMA is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. RMA is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. For more information, please visit www.rmacompanies.com.
About A.J. Edmond
A.J. Edmond provides inspection, sampling, and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing specializing in the analysis of petroleum coke, coal, biomass, anodes, cathodes, carbon, sulfur, and iron ore. We pride ourselves in providing state of the art mechanical sampling, analytical laboratories, and highly trained technicians for all of your quality needs. Founded in 1965, A.J. Edmond has offices and labs located in Long Beach, CA, Concord, CA and Longview, WA. For more information, please visit www.ajedmondco.com.
About OceanSound Partners
OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit: www.oceansoundpartners.com.
