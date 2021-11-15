NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $13.6 million.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 50 cents per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.
The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $173.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $35.7 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $607.2 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR