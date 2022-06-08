DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
The "RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Major players in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are Affymetrix Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc, Qiagen N.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Fluidigm Corporation.
The global rna analysis/ transcriptomics market is expected to grow from $5.27 billion in 2021 to $5.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The market is expected to grow to $9.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.
The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market consists of sales of RNA analysis products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide RNA analysis. Transcriptomics/RNA analysis is a study of the transcriptome under specific circumstances, environment, or in a specific cell using high-throughput methods.
The main types of products in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are reagents/consumables, instruments, software. An instrument is a tool or device for doing a particular kind of work. It is implemented in various areas including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, toxicogenomics, comparative transcriptomics, RNA interference.
Major technology involved in RNA analysis/ transcriptomics are microarrays, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction RNA interference. RNA analysis is used in clinical diagnosis to detect different RNA species, pathogen RNA splice variants among others useful in the diagnosis of diseases.
The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market in the coming years. Personalized medicine refers to the customizing of medical treatment to each patient's unique characteristics. If scientists can implement the necessary practices and processes for personalized clinical care, RNA-Seq will be well-positioned to handle the massive clinical workload.
According to a report on personalized medicines by US FDA, 11 drugs out of 44 new drugs approved in the year 2019 were personalized drugs. Moreover, as per the Personalized Medicine Report 2020 published by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), the number of personalized medicines in the market more than doubled in 2020 in the USA. Therefore, the growing demand for personalized medicines propels the growth of the RNA analysis market.
Technological advancements and innovations in RNA analysis are emerging trends in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market. Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) improved precision and accuracy, which help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity. For instance, Next-generation sequencing developed by Illumina is successfully used in fragmenting DNA/RNA into multiple pieces, adding adapters, sequencing the libraries, and reassembling them to form a genomic sequence.
In October 2020, 10x Genomics, a startup based in the USA acquired Cartana for an amount of $41.2 million. The acquisition of Cartana is expected to strengthen its approach to developing technologically advanced products. Cartana is a Sweden-based biotechnology player involved in developing in situ RNA analysis technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Characteristics
3. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics
5. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Reagents/Consumables
- Instruments
- Software
- Services
6.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Microarrays
- Sequencing
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- RNA Interference
6.3. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery
- Toxicogenomics
- Comparative Transcriptomics
7. RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Affymetrix Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Illumina Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Promega Corporation
- Biomereiux SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ym20zx
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005616/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/08/2022 06:57 AM/DISC: 06/08/2022 06:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005616/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.