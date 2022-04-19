CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
Today CardioSolution, an Ingenovis Health company, announced a strategic leadership hire as Rob Romaine joins the company as Senior Vice President, Operations.
Romaine joins CardioSolution as the physician-led organization bringing heart care to underserved communities across the country continues to experience exponential growth. Romaine’s remit will be to oversee all full-time physician and non-physician recruiting and assume a strategic role in the overall management of clinical operations.
Romaine has held a variety of senior positions in the industry for 30 years, including senior recruiting leadership for 20 years. He joins from Staff Care, Inc., an AMN Healthcare company based in Dallas, TX, where he was most recently Head of Locums Recruiting. Prior to that, he had other roles in the company including SVP, Staff Care Delivery. He’s also held a variety of senior positions at CDI Corporation, Inc. in Philadelphia.
“As we invest in company growth and expand our hospital relationships, we know Rob is the right person with the right pedigree to guide our recruiting and recruitment marketing work,” said Sean Ebner, President, CardioSolution. “His leadership capabilities coupled with his unique expertise at the intersection of marketing and recruitment, leave us with no doubt that Rob will play an important role in our continued growth.” CardioSolution is projected to see a 25% increase in year over year revenue in 2022.
“I’ve long admired the work done by the CardioSolution team and am thrilled to be joining them as the continue to scale, bringing critically important cardiac care to small towns and rural hospitals,” said Romaine. “We know that having interventional cardiac care in local hospitals saves lives. I can think of no greater calling than playing a part in a company that is doing this important work.”
Romaine holds a BS in Physical Science from the United States Naval Academy.
About CardioSolution
CardioSolution is a physician-led organization committed to expanding life-saving cardiac care to communities by delivering comprehensive interventional cardiology service lines to regional hospitals. We offer a complete service line solutions including assessment, ROI forecasting, staffing, and service line management, all based on the needs of our partner hospital or healthcare system. For more information, visit CardioSolution.com
About Ingenovis Health
Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare combining the power of industry-leading staffing firms and innovative technology to advance delivery of experienced clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include trustaff, Fastaff Travel Nursing, U.S. Nursing Corporation, HealthCare Support and CardioSolution.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005137/en/
CONTACT: Beth Balsam
917/692-5553
KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HUMAN RESOURCES HOSPITALS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CARDIOLOGY MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: CardioSolution
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/19/2022 08:18 AM/DISC: 04/19/2022 08:18 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005137/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.