UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION
In re NUTANIX, INC. SECURITIES
Case No. 3:19-cv-01651-WHO
CLASS ACTION
SUMMARY NOTICE
JOHN P. NORTON, ON BEHALF OF THE
Plaintiff,
vs.
NUTANIX, INC., DHEERAJ PANDEY, and
Defendants.
IF YOU (i) PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED SECURITIES IN NUTANIX, INC. (“NUTANIX”) BETWEEN NOVEMBER 30, 2017 AND MAY 30, 2019, INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS PERIOD”), AND/OR (ii) TRANSACTED IN PUBLICLY TRADED CALL OPTIONS AND/OR PUT OPTIONS OF NUTANIX DURING THE CLASS PERIOD, YOU COULD RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT. CERTAIN PERSONS ARE EXCLUDED FROM THE DEFINITION OF THE CLASS AS SET FORTH IN THE STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT.
PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS PENDING IN THIS COURT.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that in the above-captioned litigations (the “Actions”), a Settlement has been proposed for $71,000,000.00. A hearing will be held on October 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable William H. Orrick, at the United States District Court, Northern District of California, Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102, for the purpose of determining whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (iii) the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses from the Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, should be granted.
IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE ACTIONS, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND. You may obtain a copy of the Stipulation of Settlement, the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”), and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the “Proof of Claim”) at www.NutanixSecuritiesSettlement.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator: Nutanix Securities Settlement, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 301133, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1133; 1-888-850-8229.
If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail postmarked no later than September 6, 2023, or submit it online by that date. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a valid Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in the Actions (including the releases provided for therein).
To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked by September 13, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. If you are a Class Member and have not excluded yourself from the Class, you will be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in the Actions (including the releases provided for therein) whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim. If you submit a valid request for exclusion, you will have no right to recover money pursuant to the Settlement.
Any objection to the proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court no later than September 13, 2023.
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the following address or by calling 1-800-449-4900:
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN
& DOWD LLP
THEODORE J. PINTAR
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
San Diego, CA 92101
DATED: May 19, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
