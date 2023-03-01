SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
The following Pendency of Class Action involving acquirers of Cloudera, Inc. Common Shares is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP:
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF SANTA CLARA
IN RE CLOUDERA, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION
Lead Case No. 19CV348674
SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION
TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO ACQUIRED THE COMMON SHARES OF CLOUDERA, INC. PURSUANT TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORMS S-4 AND PROSPECTUS ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER OF CLOUDERA, INC. AND HORTONWORKS, INC.
Please be advised that your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit pending in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Santa Clara if you acquired common shares of Cloudera, Inc. (“Cloudera”) in connection with Cloudera’s January 3, 2019 merger and acquisition of Hortonworks, Inc. (“Hortonworks”) (the “Merger”).
A courtauthorizedthis notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to a court Order dated November 20, 2022, a class has been certified in a class action entitled In re Cloudera, Inc. Securities Litigation, Lead Case No. 19CV348674 (the “Action”), pending before Judge Patricia M. Lucas of the Superior Court of the State of California, Santa Clara County (the “Court”).
The Action is brought on behalf of all persons and entities who acquired Cloudera common shares pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and the Form 424B3 Prospectus (the “Offering Materials”) issued in connection with the Merger (the “Class”), and asserts claims under the federal Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) against: (1) Cloudera, (2) Intel Corporation; and (3) certain of Cloudera’s current and former officers and directors who signed the Offering Materials for the Merger (collectively, “Defendants”). Plaintiffs, on behalf of the Class, allege that all Defendants violated Section 11 of the Securities Act because the Offering Materials, pursuant to which Cloudera common shares were offered, contained materially false or misleading statements and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed therein. Plaintiffs also allege, on behalf of the Class, that Cloudera violated Section 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act and that, pursuant to Section 15 of the Securities Act, each Defendant is liable as a “controlling person” of one or more of the other Defendants (or their employees or other agents) who violated Sections 11 and 12(a)(2).
Defendants deny all of these allegations, deny that they engaged in any wrongdoing, and deny that they have any liability or violated the Securities Act.
The Court has decided that the Action should proceed as a class action on behalf of a Class that (subject to certain exclusions) consists of “All persons who acquired Cloudera common stock in exchange for Hortonworks, Inc. securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Cloudera’s January 2019 merger and acquisition of Hortonworks. Excluded from the Class are (i) Defendants; (ii) the Individual Defendants’ immediate families; (iii) the officers and directors of Cloudera and Intel; and (iv) any entity in which the Defendants have or had a controlling interest.”
If you are a member of the Class, your rights may be affected by this Action. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (“Notice”), you may obtain copies by writing to Notice Administrator, Cloudera Class Action, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 6074, Portland, OR 97228-6074, tel. (800) 655-8220, or by downloading this information at www.ClouderaSecuritiesLitigation.com. Inquiries, other than requests for a copy of the Notice, may be made to class counsel: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, c/o James I. Jaconette, 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101, tel. (619) 231-1058 or Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, c/o John T. Jasnoch, 600 West Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101, tel. (619) 233-4565.
You have the right to request exclusion (opt out) from the Class. If you do not request exclusion from the Class, you will be bound by past and any future rulings of the Court on the claims asserted against the Defendants, even if there is no recovery.
IF YOU WISH TO REMAIN IN THE CLASS, YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING AT THIS TIME. HOWEVER, IF YOU WISH TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION BY MAY 15, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL MEMBERS OF THE CLASS WHO DO NOT VALIDLY REQUEST EXCLUSION FROM THE CLASS WILL BE BOUND BY ALL OF THE DETERMINATIONS, INCLUDING ORDERS AND JUDGMENTS, THAT THE COURT HAS MADE OR WILL MAKE IN THIS ACTION, EVEN IF THERE IS NO RECOVERY.
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.
Dated: March 1, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA CLARA COUNTY
CONTACT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
James I. Jaconette
Telephone: (619) 231-1058Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
John T. Jasnoch
Telephone: (619) 233-4565URL//www.ClouderaSecuritiesLitigation.com
