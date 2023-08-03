SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--
The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the AAC Securities Litigation:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
NASHVILLE DIVISION
INDIANA PUBLIC RETIREMENT SYSTEM,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MICHAEL T. CARTWRIGHT, KIRK R. MANZ
Defendants.
Civil Action No. 3:19-cv-00407
CLASS ACTION
Judge Eli J. Richardson
SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED
TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE COMMON STOCK OF AAC HOLDINGS, INC. (“AAC” OR THE “COMPANY”) BETWEEN MARCH 8, 2017 AND APRIL 15, 2019, INCLUSIVE (“CLASS” OR “CLASS MEMBERS”)
THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on October 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable Eli Richardson at the United States District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division, Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Courtroom 5C, 719 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the “Settlement”) of the above-captioned Litigation as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement (“Stipulation”) 1 for $3,750,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) to award Plaintiff’s Counsel attorneys’ fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”), which is discussed below) and, if so, in what amount; (4) to pay Plaintiff for its costs and expenses in representing the Class out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; and (5) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.
There exists the possibility that the Court may decide to conduct the Settlement Hearing by video or telephonic conference, or otherwise allow Class Members to appear at the hearing by phone or videoconference, without further written notice to the Class. In order to determine whether the date and time of the Settlement Hearing have changed, or whether Class Members must or may participate by phone or video, it is important that you monitor the Court’s docket and the Settlement website, www.AACSecuritiesLitigation.com, before making any plans to attend the Settlement Hearing. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or telephonic appearances at the hearing, will also be posted to that website. Also, if the Court requires or allows Class Members to participate in the Settlement Hearing by telephone or videoconference, the access information will be posted to the Settlement website, www.AACSecuritiesLitigation.com.
IF YOU PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED AAC COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MARCH 8, 2017 AND APRIL 15, 2019, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS ARE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.
To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form (“Proof of Claim”) by mail (postmarked no later than November 24, 2023) or electronically (no later than November 24, 2023). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by November 24, 2023, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you purchased or otherwise acquired AAC common stock between March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019, inclusive, and do not request exclusion from the Class, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.
If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other settlement documents, online at www.AACSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by writing to:
AAC Securities Litigation
Claims Administrator
c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC
P.O. Box 301171
Los Angeles, CA 90030-1171
Inquiries should NOT be directed to AAC, Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim, may be made to Class Counsel:
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP
Ellen Gusikoff Stewart
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
San Diego, CA 92101
Telephone: 1-800-449-4900
IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION SUCH THAT IT IS POSTMARKED BY SEPTEMBER 27, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL CLASS MEMBERS WILL BE BOUND BY THE SETTLEMENT EVEN IF THEY DO NOT SUBMIT A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM.
IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY PLAINTIFF’S COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS’ FEES NOT TO EXCEED 17% OF THE $3,750,000 SETTLEMENT AMOUNT AND EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED $695,000, AND/OR PAYMENT TO PLAINTIFF FOR ITS COSTS AND EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED $25,000. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO CLASS COUNSEL AND DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL BY SEPTEMBER 27, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.
DATED: July 6, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
NASHVILLE DIVISION
_______________________
1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.AACSecuritiesLitigation.com.
