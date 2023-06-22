SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2023--
The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the Interface Securities Litigation:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
x
THOMAS S. SWANSON, Individually and
Plaintiff,
vs.
INTERFACE, INC., DANIEL T. HENDRIX,
Defendants.
Civil Action No. 1:20-cv-05518-BMC-RER
x
TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED INTERFACE, INC. (“INTERFACE” OR THE “COMPANY”) COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD BETWEEN MAY 12, 2016 AND SEPTEMBER 28, 2020, INCLUSIVE, AND ARE NOT OTHERWISE EXCLUDED FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS (“SETTLEMENT CLASS” OR “SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS”)
THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on September 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., before Judge Brian M. Cogan, at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY 11201, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the “Settlement”) of the above-captioned action as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement (“Stipulation”) 1 for $7,500,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Litigation should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class; (3) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (4) to award Lead Counsel attorneys’ fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”), which is discussed below) and to award Lead Plaintiff reimbursement of its time and expenses pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) in connection with its representation of the Settlement Class, and, if so, in what amounts; and (5) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.
The Court may decide to conduct the Settlement Hearing by video or telephonic conference, or otherwise allow Settlement Class Members to appear remotely at the hearing, without further written notice to the Settlement Class. In order to determine whether the date and time of the Settlement Hearing have changed, or whether Settlement Class Members must or may participate by phone or video, it is important that you monitor the Court’s docket and the Settlement website, www.InterfaceSecuritiesSettlement.com, before making any plans to attend the Settlement Hearing. Updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, www.InterfaceSecuritiesSettlement.com. Also, if the Court requires or allows Settlement Class Members to participate in the Settlement Hearing by remote means, the information for accessing the hearing will be posted to the Settlement website.
IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED INTERFACE COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MAY 12, 2016 AND SEPTEMBER 28, 2020, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.
To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form (“Proof of Claim”) by mail (postmarked no later than September 13, 2023) or electronically (no later than September 13, 2023). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by September 13, 2023, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you purchased or acquired Interface common stock between May 12, 2016 and September 28, 2020, inclusive, and do not validly and timely request exclusion from the Settlement Class in accordance with the requirements set by the Court, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.
The Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), the Proof of Claim, the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice), and other Settlement documents, may be accessed online at www.InterfaceSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by writing to:
Interface Securities Settlement
Claims Administrator
c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC
P.O. Box 301171
Los Angeles, CA 90030-1171
Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim, may be made to Lead Counsel:
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP
Ellen Gusikoff Stewart
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
San Diego, CA 92101
Telephone: 1-800-449-4900
IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION SUCH THAT IT IS POSTMARKED BY AUGUST 28, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS WILL BE BOUND BY THE SETTLEMENT EVEN IF THEY DO NOT SUBMIT A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM.
IF YOU ARE A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY LEAD COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS’ FEES NOT TO EXCEED 33-1/3% OF THE $7,500,000 SETTLEMENT AMOUNT AND EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED $150,000 AND AN AWARD TO LEAD PLAINTIFF NOT TO EXCEED $3,000 IN CONNECTION WITH ITS REPRESENTATION OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO LEAD COUNSEL AND DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL SO THAT THEY ARE RECEIVED BY AUGUST 28, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.
DATED: May 26, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
______________________________
1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.InterfaceSecuritiesSettlement.com.
