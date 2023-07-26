SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the Ryanair Securities Litigation:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
x
CITY OF BIRMINGHAM FIREMEN’S AND
Civil Action No. 1:18-cv-10330-JPO
POLICEMEN’S SUPPLEMENTAL PENSION
SYSTEM, Individually and on Behalf of All
CLASS ACTION
Others Similarly Situated,
SUMMARY NOTICE
Plaintiff,
vs.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC and MICHAEL O’LEARY,
Defendants.
x
TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES OF RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (“RYANAIR” OR THE “COMPANY”) DURING THE PERIOD FROM MAY 30, 2017 TO SEPTEMBER 28, 2018, INCLUSIVE
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that a hearing will be held on October 20, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. EDT, before the Honorable J. Paul Oetken, United States District Judge, at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007, Courtroom 706, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the above-captioned Action, as set forth in the settlement agreement reached between the parties, consisting of Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000.00) in cash, should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Members of the Class; (2) whether the release by Class Members of claims as set forth in the settlement agreement should be authorized; (3) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds (the “Plan of Allocation”) is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (4) whether the application by Plaintiff’s counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees and expenses and any awards to Plaintiff pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) should be approved; and (5) whether the Judgment, in the form attached to the settlement agreement, should be entered.
Please note that the date, time and location of the Settlement Hearing are subject to change without further notice. If you plan to attend the hearing, you should check the docket or contact Lead Counsel (identified below) to be sure that no change to the date, time or location of the hearing has been made.
IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED ANY OF THE AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES OF RYANAIR DURING THE PERIOD FROM MAY 30, 2017 TO SEPTEMBER 28, 2018, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.
If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies by writing to Ryanair Securities Settlement, Claims Administrator, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 301133, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1133, or on the internet at www.RyanairSecuritiesSettlement.com.
If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail ( postmarked no later than October 17, 2023 ) or submitted electronically ( received no later than October 17, 2023 ), establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless the deadline is extended, your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by the above deadline will preclude you from receiving any payment from the Settlement.
If you are a Class Member and you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked no later than September 29, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice, referred to above. All Members of the Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement.
Any objection to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or the fee and expense application must be mailed to each of the following recipients, such that it is received no later than September 29, 2023:
Clerk of the Court:
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
THURGOOD MARSHALL
UNITED STATES COURTHOUSE
40 Foley Square
New York, NY 10007
Lead Counsel:
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN
& DOWD LLP
ROBERT R. HENSSLER
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
San Diego, CA 92101
Defendants’ Counsel:
CLEARY GOTTLIEB STEEN & HAMILTON LLP
JARED GERBER
One Liberty Plaza
New York, NY 10006
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE OR DEFENDANTS REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above or by an email to Lead Counsel at settlementinfo@rgrdlaw.com. Copies of certain pleadings and other documents filed in the Action can also be found at www.RyanairSecuritiesSettlement.com.
DATED: July 5, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
