UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
PURPLE MOUNTAIN TRUST, Individually
Plaintiff,
vs.
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY, et al.,
Defendants.
Case No. 3:18-cv-03948-JD
CLASS ACTION
SUMMARY NOTICE
IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (“WELLS FARGO”) COMMON STOCK FROM NOVEMBER 3, 2016 THROUGH AUGUST 3, 2017, INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS PERIOD”), YOU COULD RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT. CERTAIN PERSONS ARE EXCLUDED FROM THE DEFINITION OF THE CLASS AS SET FORTH IN THE STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT.
PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that in the above-captioned litigation (the “Action”), a Settlement has been proposed for $300,000,000.00 in cash. A hearing will be held on August 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable James Donato, at the United States District Court, Northern District of California, Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, Courtroom 11 – 19th Floor, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102, for the purpose of determining whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (ii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (iii) the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses from the Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, should be granted.
IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LITIGATION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND. You may obtain a copy of the Stipulation of Settlement, the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”), and the Proof of Claim Form at www.WellsFargo2018SecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator: Wells Fargo 2018 Securities Litigation, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 8040, San Rafael, CA 94912-8040; 1-888-416-6687.
If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail postmarked no later than August 21, 2023, or submit it online by that date. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a valid Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Action (including the releases provided for therein).
To exclude yourself from the Class, you must have mailed a written request for exclusion so that it was received by January 26, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the notice of class certification disseminated pursuant to Court order. If you are a Class Member and have not excluded yourself from the Class, you will be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Action (including the releases provided for therein) whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim. If you submitted a valid request for exclusion, you will have no right to recover money pursuant to the Settlement.
Any objection to the proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court no later than July 27, 2023.
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the following address or by calling 1-800-449-4900:
ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN
& DOWD LLP
SCOTT H. SAHAM, ESQ.
655 West Broadway, Suite 1900
San Diego, CA 92101
DATED: May 1, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
