NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023--
Packaging industry veteran Robert Egan, in partnership with Atlas Holdings, a $16 billion diversified holding company with substantial interests in the global paper and packaging industry, today announced the launch of Packaging Exchange — a packaging solutions company founded with the mission to re-imagine the packaging supply chain by bringing together our market expertise, proprietary Exchange iO software, and extensive network of industry partnerships.
“Across our leadership team, we have a collective 100-year heritage of packaging industry expertise,” said Egan. “We understand this industry and the volatility of today’s market, which is why Packaging Exchange is positioned to bring neutrality, efficiency, clarity, and confidence to every aspect of our customers’ packaging supply chain. Our diverse network and capabilities truly stand testament to the experience of our incredible team.”
Egan added, “We are thrilled to have Atlas Holdings as our partner. Atlas brings a wealth of experience in the packaging and industrial business sectors, having been founded with the purchase of a single corrugated medium mill in Indiana more than two decades ago. Today, packaging, paper, and allied industries remain an important and growing sector for Atlas and this partnership will enable Packaging Exchange to bring unique value to our customers.”
In addition to Egan, the Packaging Exchange leadership team comprises Chief Financial Officer Leah Borrello, Chief Operating Officer Brandon Egan, and Chief Analytics Officer Umar Abbas—all of whom hold extensive leadership tenures within the packaging industry. Industry titans Matthew Kaplan (former KapStone Founder & CEO), Dennis Mehiel (former U.S. Corrugated Founder & CEO), and Benjamin Samuels (former Victory Packaging Owner & CEO) have joined Packaging Exchange as Advisory Board members.
Egan founded Packaging Exchange after 22 years of leadership at privately held Victory Packaging. During Egan’s tenure as President, COO and Owner, Victory grew organically to over $1 billion in revenues annually. Egan attributes a company’s success to a relentless commitment and drive for excellence, while integrating genuine care for team members, clients, vendors, and all stakeholders.
Visit www.packagingexchange.com for more information.
About Packaging Exchange:
Founded by packaging industry veteran Robert Egan, Packaging Exchange re-imagines the packaging supply chain by bringing neutrality to buying decisions. Packaging Exchange is uniquely positioned to draw on years of industry-leading market expertise, technology, and a network of industry partnerships—all governed under one disciplined approach and software.
About Atlas Holdings:
Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 26 companies, which employ approximately 50,000 associates across more than 300 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, packaging, paper, power generation, printing, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas’ companies together generate approximately $16 billion in revenues annually.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005786/en/
CONTACT: Robert Egan, Packaging Exchange CEO
1 (800) 950-0783
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PACKAGING TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING OTHER TRANSPORT
SOURCE: Packaging Exchange
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/09/2023 07:20 PM/DISC: 02/09/2023 07:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005786/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.