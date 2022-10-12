RoboSense Reaches Strategic Partnership with Pony.ai on Full-Business Chain

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Pony.ai, the leading global autonomous driving technology company. The cooperation will be carried out based on the combined strengths of RoboSense’s LiDAR products in performance and mass production capabilities, and Pony.ai’s maturity and experience in autonomous driving technology and scene recognition data models.
RoboSense Reaches In-depth Strategic Partnership with Pony.ai on Full-Business Chain
Chunchao Qiu, co-founder and CEO of RoboSense, commented on this in-depth strategic partnership: “RoboSense and Pony.ai have closely followed trends and reached a comprehensive and in-depth partnership that complements each other’s industrial chain strengths and win-win oriented. This will not only greatly enhance the advantages of RoboSense LiDAR in a wider range of traffic scenes, but also assist Pony.ai accelerate the development of autonomous driving technology across scenarios, platforms and domains, enabling technological evolution and industry transformation in the intelligent transportation and autonomous driving industries.”
“LiDAR is a core piece of hardware in autonomous driving technology solutions, and hardware iterations and technology iterations complement and facilitate each other,” said Tiancheng Lou, co-founder and CTO of Pony.ai. “Through this strategic partnership with RoboSense, we will further tap into the resources of the autonomous driving industry chain to create the best autonomous driving system solutions and intelligent transportation products to advance the industry together.”
The two companies will collaborate thoroughly across full business chain in the following three areas to drive innovation and development in the industry through creative technology migration and large-scale commercialized project implementation.
- In the field of autonomous driving mobility services, the two companies will build on RoboSense’s second-generation smart solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 platform to develop LiDAR products tailored to customized scenarios to accelerate the automotive-grade large-scale production of Pony.ai’s new generation L4 autonomous driving system.
- In the field of smart transportation, the two companies will combine RoboSense’s leading multi-sensor fusion technology and experience in the R&D and application of smart transportation solutions with Pony.a self-developed cloud platform and large-scale, all-weather, normalized autonomous vehicles perceived road information, to enable smart cities’ needs to be met and solutions to be upgraded in the perception space, and continuously improve the level of intelligence in smart city traffic management.
- Cooperation is deepened in the field of intelligent logistics. RoboSense has been working closely with Pony.ai since 2019. In March 2021, Pony.ai launched PonyTron, its autonomous trucking business unit, which contributes to the smart logistics ecosystem development by building an autonomous truck fleet. RoboSense LiDAR provides highly accurate perception information, which guarantees a high level of perception redundancy and security for self-driving trucks. The two partners cooperate to promote the commercialization and large-scale implementation of self-driving trucks.
About RoboSense
RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems. Its mission is to innovate outstanding hardware and AI capabilities to create smart solutions that enable robots, including autonomous vehicles, to have perception capabilities superior to humans.
About Pony.ai
Leading global autonomous driving technology company Pony.ai, Inc. (“Pony.ai”) is pursuing an ambitious vision for autonomous mobility. We aim to bring safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility to the entire world. We believe that autonomous technology can make our roads exponentially safer for travelers. Founded in late 2016, Pony.ai has been a pioneer in autonomous mobility technologies and services across the U.S. and China, spearheading public-facing Robotaxi pilots in both markets.
