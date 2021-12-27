RoboSense Receives BYD’s Strategic Investment and Becomes an Engaged Participant of the Auto Industry

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2021--
RoboSense, a world's leading smart LiDAR system technology company, attended the 2021 BYD CEO annual meeting of investor enterprises and officially announced a strategic investment agreement and a strategic cooperation framework agreement with BYD. Chunxin Qiu, founder and CEO of RoboSense, and Chuanfu Wang, chairman and president of BYD attended the signing ceremony.
RoboSense is a pioneer in the core technologies of LiDAR hardware, smart sensor software and chips. As the partnership deepens, RoboSense will keep pace with BYD, continuously upgrade the technological capacity in intelligent perception, and form a deeply integrated technology matrix to broaden the vertical coverage across the industry chain and jointly promote the innovation and transformation of the smart new energy vehicle industry.
The in-depth partnership with RoboSense is a strategic milestone for BYD, highlighting its focus on intelligence solutions and comprehensive planning on the intelligent vehicle industry chain.
Themed “Focus on Innovation, Co-build Ecology and Shape the Future”, the 2021 BYD CEO annual meeting invited over 20 enterprises to showcase their technological product innovations. Several LiDAR products of RoboSense were showcased, among which the second generation smart solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 (“M1”) became a spotlight.
A roundtable forum themed “Industrial Transformation and Domestic Production Opportunities in the Trend Toward Vehicle Intelligence” was held in parallel with the annual meeting. Chunchao Qiu, co-founder and executive president of RoboSense, attended the forum and discussed the future trends of the global automotive industry and he said: “The global auto industry is trending towards intelligence, LiDAR is a core part of vehicle intelligence, and the industry market performance shows resource concentration on top performers. RoboSense secured fixed-point project orders of multiple models in 2021, gaining a competitive edge.”
BYD's investment will help RoboSense engage more closely in the smart new energy vehicle industry ecology, laying a solid foundation for in-depth industry collaboration between the two companies. The partnership between RoboSense and BYD will unlock greater potential in smart new energy vehicles, and explore the smart LiDAR technology in a practical and innovation-driven manner, and mobilize industry resources to promote the sustainable development of the global intelligent vehicle industry ecology.
About RoboSense
RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. Comprising LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets, its portfolio transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems. The company's mission is to innovate outstanding hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities to create smart solutions that enable robots, including vehicles, to have perception capabilities superior to humans.
ABOUT BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
