Robotic Assistance Devices to Reveal RAD 3.0 via YouTube Live Stream October 13

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) will be live streaming presentation and demonstration of the RAD 3.0 product lineup in addition to two software solution presentations. This event will unveil RAD’s upgraded devices, self-developed internal electronics, and a few special surprises.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005157/en/
AITX and its RAD subsidiaries will be hosting an Investors Open House and RAD 3.0 Reveal Wednesday October 13, 2021, with live streaming on YouTube (Graphic: Business Wire)
The RAD 3.0 product reveal is taking place during AITX’s October Investor Open House. All activities are being held at RAD’s REX (RAD Excellence Center) facility outside of Detroit, Michigan. The RAD team will be welcoming several dozen retail investors, a few select dealers, partner VIPs, and a few of RAD’s Board of Advisors.
The event will be live streamed via YouTube beginning October 13, 2021 at 4 pm ET at https://youtu.be/TNN5Rgt-lWU
“We are so excited to be able to present RAD 3.0 to our clients, our investors, the media, and the industry in general,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “RAD 3.0 is a giant step forward in the design, function and performance of security solutions the market space we have created. This is a glimpse into the inevitable evolution of AITX, RAD and the autonomous remote services industry,” Reinharz added.
As part of the scheduled event, RAD is expected to unveil ROSA 3.0, a significant upgrade to RAD’s popular, and best-selling ROSA device. The company recently reported that over 100 ROSA units have been deployed. Also anticipated is a preview of AVA 3.0. AVA is RAD’s solution for enabling low-cost, highly-efficient vehicle access and secure gate control, previously performed by costly security personnel. A breakthrough accessory to AVA 3.0 will also be revealed that resolves a significant problem that has, up to now, limited the ability of AI enabled devices to process vehicles through secure gates. The company also confirmed that concepts for Wally 3.0 and SCOT 3.0 will also be presented during the event.
“We’ve got so much more that is new, that we will present at the event. We will be introducing RADPak Mini from RAD-G,” Reinharz said. RAD-G is AITX’s wholly-owned subsidiary that develops software, firmware and hardware solutions that control robotic devices. “RADPak Mini is a critical component of the RAD 3.0 platform and beyond. This PCB board stack has been custom designed by RAD-G, and will be made available to other robotic OEMs. It’s less expensive for us to build, we get greater performance, and the result is better security and control,” Reinharz commented.
The company also plans to introduce a solution that leverages all RAD hardware, software architecture, along with the company’s deep security industry experience into a single solution that significantly improves how a facility can provide enhanced safety and security to its employees and visitors and at corporate campuses of all sizes.
“And if you want even more from AITX and the RAD companies, we will be introducing a smart phone app which we expect will be utilized by dealers, prospects, clients, and even investors who are interested in knowing more, and experimenting with RAD solutions and their applications,” Reinharz concluded.
The event will be live streamed via YouTube beginning October 13, 2021 at 4 pm ET at https://youtu.be/TNN5Rgt-lWU
Follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz for future RAD and AITX updates.
CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX):
AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005157/en/
CONTACT: Steve Reinharz
949-636-7060
@SteveReinharz
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SECURITY
SOURCE: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/11/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/11/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005157/en