The "Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's Medical Devices sector report, Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update provides comprehensive information about the Robotic Surgical Systems pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Robotic Surgical Systems are designed to work around the limitations still present in minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures by improving surgeon accuracy and facilitating difficult procedures.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Robotic Surgical Systems under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Robotic Surgical Systems and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
The report enables you to:
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Robotic Surgical Systems under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
4 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
5 Robotic Surgical Systems Companies and Product Overview
6 Robotic Surgical Systems- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acoustic MedSystems Inc
- Agilis Robotics Ltd
- AIM Laboratory
- AiM Medical Robotics Inc
- Amplitude SAS
- AOT AG
- ArteDrone SAS
- Asensus Surgical Inc
- Assisted Surgical Technologies
- AVRA Medical Robotics Inc
- B.J.ZH.F.Panther Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd.
- Beijing Rosenbot Technology Co Ltd
- Beijing Shurui Technology Co Ltd
- Beijing Visual3D Medical Science And Technology Development Co LLC
- BioBot Surgical Pte Ltd
- Caira Surgical
- Caranx Medical
- ClearPoint Neuro Inc
- CMR Surgical Ltd
- ColubrisMX Inc
- Curexo Medical, Inc.
- Deneb Medical SL
- DePuy Synthes Inc
- Dongguan LifeTech-Quantum Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Endomaster Pte Ltd
- EndoWays Ltd
- ForSight Robotics Ltd
- Fusion Robotics LLC (Inactive)
- Globus Medical Inc
- Jianjia Robots
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson
- JOINTECH Ltd
- King's College London
- Masmec SpA
- MDA Robotics
- Medineering GmbH
- Medipixel
- Medtronic Inc
- Medtronic Plc
- Memic Medical Ltd
- Microbot Medical Inc
- Microbot Medical Ltd
- MicroPort MedBot (Shanghai) Co Ltd
- Monash University
- Moon Surgical
- MRC Systems GmbH
- Nanyang Technological University
- National University Hospital
- Novosurge Technologies Ltd.
- Orthotaxy SAS
- Precision Optics Corporation Inc
- Precision Robotics Ltd
- Quantum Surgical SAS
- Rob Surgical Systems SL
- Robocath SAS
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Shanghai Jingmei Medical Co Ltd
- Shanghai Longhui Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Shanghai Oppen Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Shanghai Yichao Medical Equipment Co Ltd
- Shenzhen Jingfeng Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Shenzhen YuanHua Medical Equipment Technology Co Ltd
- SPC Biomedical Technology
- Stryker Corp
- Suzhou MicroPort Orthobot Co Ltd
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Titan Medical Inc
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of Houston
- University of Maryland
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Tennessee
- US Medical Innovations LLC
- Vanderbilt University
- Verb Surgical Inc
- VESALIUS Robot
- Via Surgical Ltd
- Vicarious Surgical Inc.
- Virtual Incision Corp
- Virtuoso Surgical Inc
- Zeta Surgical Inc
