NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
Rockefeller Capital Management today announced the appointment of Casey Clark as President and Chief Investment Officer of Rockefeller Asset Management (RAM). Clark succeeds David Harris, who will become Chairman of RAM while continuing as Senior Portfolio Manager with an exclusive focus on investing for clients.
For the past three years, Clark has served under Harris at RAM as Global Head of ESG Investments and, most recently, as Deputy Chief Investment Officer. He will continue as a member of Rockefeller Capital Management’s management committee. Clark also manages RAM’s thematic equity offerings, including the Climate Solutions and Ocean Engagement strategies. Prior to joining Rockefeller in 2019, Clark was Managing Director and Director of Sustainable and Impact Investing at Glenmede, instrumental in launching and building its business.
“As RAM’s business continues to evolve across fundamental, systematic and thematic investment strategies, Casey is perfectly suited to lead our next phase of growth, which includes expanding our investment platform to provide clients greater access to our differentiated sustainable investing capabilities,” said Gregory Fleming, President & CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Over the last four years, RAM has evolved from a fundamental long-only manager to a leader across multiple disciplines. We look forward to even more innovation ahead under Casey’s leadership, with continuing rigor around our pursuit of alpha and positive outcomes for clients.”
Clark holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business, a BS in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has authored numerous investment and sustainability-related publications and been featured in print and broadcast media segments.
“David Harris has been the leader of our asset management business and an important part of RAM’s success and evolution,” Fleming said. “He will continue to play an important role at the firm over the years to come as we navigate dynamic markets to meet clients' investment objectives.”
Rockefeller has a rich history in sustainable investing, dating back to its first mission-related fund in 1977. In 2021, RAM won the PRI’s prestigious “ ESG Incorporation Initiative of the Year,” for its work measuring "ESG Improvers: An Alpha Enhancing Factor". Similarly, in 2019, RAM received the PRI’s “ ESG Research Report of the Year Award ” for its analysis with the UN assessing the implications of climate change on investment portfolios. RAM was the only U.S.-based asset manager to earn awards both years.
Today, RAM manages $12.8 billion across active equity, fixed income, and alternative strategies.
About Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 32 offices across the United States and, this year, in London. As of December 31, 2021, the Firm was responsible for approximately $95 billion in client assets across its three business segments, the Rockefeller Global Family Office (including Private Wealth Management and Family Office), Rockefeller Asset Management and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.
About Rockefeller Asset Management (RAM)
Rockefeller Asset Management, a division of Rockefeller Capital Management, offers active equity and fixed income strategies across fundamental, systematic, and thematic approaches that seek outperformance over multiple market cycles, driven by a disciplined investment process and a highly collaborative team culture. With over 30 years of experience in global investing and ESG-integrated research, RAM professionals bring a distinctive worldview to fundamental research combining traditional and non-traditional analysis to generate unique insights and outcomes. As of December 31, 2021, Rockefeller Asset Management had $12.8 billion in assets under management. For more information visit https://rcm.rockco.com/ram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005825/en/
CONTACT: Kelly Whalen
857.301.9936
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Rockefeller Capital Management
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/11/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 01/11/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005825/en