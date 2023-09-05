NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Rockefeller Capital Management (Rockefeller) today announced that Laurie Coben, a respected industry leader in investment banking, has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Banker.
Coben brings nearly four decades of investment banking experience to Rockefeller, including more than 25 years working on M&A transactions with power and utilities clients. She will lead investment banking coverage for the energy and power sector as a part of Rockefeller Strategic Advisory, further expanding the breadth and depth of the expertise across critical industries. Rockefeller Strategic Advisory, one of the three divisions comprising Rockefeller Capital Management, provides corporate and business advisory services to private and public companies, as well as businesses owned by clients of Rockefeller Global Family Office.
“With the addition of Laurie Coben, we continue to enhance Rockefeller Strategic Advisory’s ability to provide innovative solutions for both Rockefeller Global Family Office clients who own and operate businesses and corporate clients – both elements of the firm’s overall growth plan,” said Steve Valentino, Co-President of Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.
“With her outstanding experience, broad industry relationships, and deep understanding of the energy and power landscape, we are confident that Laurie will play a vital role for our Strategic Advisory clients and at the broader firm,” added James Ratigan, Co-President of Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.
Before joining Rockefeller Capital Management, Coben served as a Senior Managing Director with the Power, Utilities, and Renewables Investment Banking Group at Guggenheim Securities where she worked with numerous electric and gas utility clients. She joined Guggenheim in 2020 from Evercore and has previously served in various leadership roles at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, concluding as the Global Co-Head of Energy & Power Investment Banking. Coben began her career in investment banking as a generalist in the M&A group at Salomon Brothers. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Colgate University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Coben’s appointment is the latest in a series over the past year expanding the firm’s Strategic Advisory division and complementing its existing business advisory, financing and transaction capabilities including, Managing Directors Scott Spieth and William Drewry and Senior Vice President Eric Mun.
About Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 46 locations across the United States and one in London. As of June 30, 2023, the Firm was responsible for $112 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.
