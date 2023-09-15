NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2023--
Rockefeller Global Family Office (“Rockefeller”), the wealth management division of Rockefeller Capital Management, today announced the addition of Decision Point Wealth Partners based in Wilmington, expanding the firm’s presence in North Carolina.
Decision Point Wealth Partners is led by Managing Director and Private Advisor Chad Pearson and Senior Vice Presidents and Private Advisors Donis Smith and Paul Patterson. The six-person team also includes Wealth Manager Riley Stephenson; Senior Client Relationship Manager Jillian Dempsey; and Client Associate Courtenay Bickler. The group joins from UBS and will report to Kristen Sario, Southeast Divisional Director.
“We are delighted to welcome Chad, Donis and Paul and their team to the firm,” said Christopher Dupuy, Co-President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “Their experience, expertise, and reputation make them a perfect fit with Rockefeller’s national advisor community and entrepreneurial culture.”
“We look forward to partnering with Decision Point Wealth Partners in serving clients and their families in this vibrant community and state,” added Sario. “The team will help support our growth in what is a thriving market for Rockefeller.”
Chad Pearson brings nearly 30 years of experience to the firm in providing wealth management and succession strategies for small business owners and their families. Prior to working nearly 15 years at UBS, he began his finance career in 1992 with Merrill Lynch in New York City. Pearson earned a bachelor’s degree in business from UNC-Chapel Hill's Business School and attend the Alliance Manchester Business School in the UK. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor. He currently serves on the board of First Tee, providing youth development opportunities through the game of golf.
Donis Smith also brings 28 years of experience as a private wealth advisor working closely with clients and families through the financial planning process. Prior to UBS, Smith began her career with Dean Witter Reynolds, now a part of Morgan Stanley. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®™. She is a graduate of UNC-Wilmington (UNCW) with a B.S. in marketing and an MBA in Business Administration. Smith currently serves on the boards of the Landfall Foundation Board and the UNCW Foundation; she is also a mentor to UNCW Cameron Executive School business students and a member of the Women's Impact Network of New Hanover County.
Paul Patterson began his financial services career as Merrill Lynch in 1999 and has more than 25 years of experience in serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. He is a Certified Investment Management Analyst®, Certified Private Wealth Advisor® and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA). He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the 988th Military Police Company at Fort Benning, GA. He earned an MBA from UNC-Chapel Hill. Patterson serves as a board member of the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and is a founder, Young Graduate Engagement Officer, and former treasurer of the Cape Fear West Point Society.
To learn more about the team, visit https://rcm.rockco.com/decision-point-wealth-partners/
About Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 46 locations across the United States and one in London. As of June 30, 2023, the Firm was responsible for $112 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.
