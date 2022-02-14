MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage’s “Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie” was rated the winning commercial of the 34 thUSA TODAY Ad Meter competition, presented by Kia Motors. The annual program is the industry’s leading tool to measure public sentiment and opinion surrounding Super Bowl advertisements. This is the second year in a row the real estate and mortgage provider’s Super Bowl commercial has taken the top spot in USA TODAY Ad Meter and the first time USA TODAY Ad Meter has had a repeat winner since 2014 - 2015.
USA TODAY Ad Meter panelists rated ads from February 9 to February 14, resulting in more than 143,000 registrations. Registered panelists were required to rate all eligible Super Bowl commercials that aired during the game, from the coin toss to the end of the fourth quarter. The commercial with the highest average rating was named the winner.
Rated the top advertisement of this year’s competition by panelists, “Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie” features actress and singer Anna Kendrick, who with the help of Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage, assists the iconic fashion doll Barbie in winning a bidding war for Barbie’s dream house.
The top five ads, as rated by the 2022 USA TODAY Ad Meter panelists with a maximum score of 10, are:
1. Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage: “Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie” - Score: 6.82
2. Amazon: “Mind Reader” - Score: 6.78
3. Doritos/Cheetos Flamin’ Hot: “Push It” - Score: 6.73
4. Kia: “Robo Dog | The All-Electric Kia EV6” - Score: 6.61
5. Toyota: “Brothers” - Score: 6.51
“Each year, we are honored to host the USA TODAY Ad Meter platform and see the engagement on game day when consumers become panelists and turn to USA TODAY Ad Meter to voice their opinion about Super Bowl ads,” said Chris Pirrone, VP and General Manager, USA TODAY Sports Media Group. "Congratulations to Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage for earning this year's top spot by producing a commercial that truly resonated with this year’s audience."
Today at 12 noon ET, USA TODAY’s “Ad Meter Live” hosted by “ Entertain This! ” talent Ralphie Aversa will air on USA TODAY’s YouTube channel and admeter.usatoday.com, featuring 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams, “The Sopranos” actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, and industry experts, including USA TODAY Sports reporter Lorenzo Reyes, and Adweek 's Creativity and Inclusion Editor, Shannon Miller for commentary on the USA TODAY Ad Meter results.
Following the USA TODAY Ad Meter competition, from February 14 to February 17, participants can visit the official USA TODAY Ad Meter website and cast their votes for USA TODAY Sports Replay Ratings by Verizon, another measurement tool to award commercials in categories including the most comedic, inspirational, heartwarming, action-packed, and more.
For a complete list of the 34 th USA TODAY Ad Meter results, previous winners, and more, please visit https://admeter.usatoday.com/.
ABOUT USA TODAY
Founded in 1982, USA TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as host of the American conversation by delivering high-quality, engaging content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches more than 100M unique visitors each month across digital platforms, with more than 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).
ABOUT GANNETT
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.
