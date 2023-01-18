POMPANO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
Rockit Pest today announced that it has acquired Petri Pest Control Services Inc., (“Petri” or the “Company”) a leading provider of pest control solutions for over 60-years in Broward and Palm Beach counties Florida. Founded by Hank Petri in 1956 and operated by three generations of his family, Petri has established itself as one of the leading pest control companies in the region.
Brendan Cavanagh, President, Petri Pest Control Services Inc., commented, “We are very proud of the high quality and reliable services we provide to our customers. We are a trusted source for pest control solutions and have developed long-term relationships with our customers and talented employees. When it came time to consider an ownership transition, we were immediately impressed with Ryan and the Rockit Pest team, as they share our values of treating employees and customers with respect and understanding. That’s critical to maintaining these wonderful long-term relationships we have developed over many decades.”
“In building Rockit Pest into a leading super-regional pest control company in the southeast, we set out to partner with high-quality, experienced operators in key markets. Petri is known for these attributes, and we could not be more pleased to welcome the Cavanagh family, and Petri's dedicated employees to the Rockit Pest family. Petri provides an outstanding platform for us in southeast Florida upon which to build a much larger presence in the region,” said Ryan Bradbury, CEO of Rockit Pest.
LR Tullius represented and acted as financial advisor to Petri Pest Control Services on the transaction.
About Rockit Pest
Rockit Pest, founded by Halle Capital in 2021, has rapidly expanded throughout the southeast. Founded on the principle of “pest control made simple,” Rockit Pest’s mission is to protect customers’ homes, families and businesses from health risks and property damage by delivering safe, convenient, and reliable pest control solutions. Rockit Pest also provides capital solutions to pest control operators looking for either an ownership transition or to partner with a group of experienced executives to accelerate growth and help build a best-in-class pest control company. For more information, please visit RockitPest.com and connect on LinkedIn.
