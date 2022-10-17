WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMTI), a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Company will issue a press release at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 8:00am ET
Webcast:www.RockwellMed.com/Results
Live Number: (888) 660-6347 // (International) 1 (929) 201-6594
Replay Number: (800) 770-2030 // (International) 1 (647) 362-9199
A replay will be available via the replay number and webcast through December 14, 2022.
Access Code: 4944610
Speakers: Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer; and Russell Skibsted, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer
Format: Discussion of third quarter 2022 operational and financial results followed by Q&A.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical is a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.
