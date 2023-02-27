SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--
Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6. Mr. Wood is scheduled to appear at 10:25 AM PT / 1:25 PM ET.
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku website at www.roku.com/investor.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
CONTACT: Media
Stephanie Tackach
stackach@roku.comInvestor Relations
Conrad Grodd
