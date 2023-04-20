Roland Wins Six 2023 Product Design Awards for Music and Gaming

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2023--
Roland, a leading manufacturer of electronic musical instruments and professional video products, announced today that the Roland F107 Digital Piano with Roland Piano App, the AIRA Compact Series (T-8, J-6, E-4), and the BRIDGE CAST Dual Bus Gaming Mixer have each won two of the world’s most recognized seals of quality for product design, the 2023 iF Design Award and the 2023 Red Dot Design Award.
Roland's F107 Digital Piano, AIRA Compact Series, and BRIDGE CAST Gaming Mixer Each Honored with 2023 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award (Photo: Business Wire)
The iF Design Award was established in 1953 by the iF International Forum Design, based in Hannover, Germany, which annually selects outstanding entries in nine categories, including "Product," "Packaging," and "Communication. This year, out of approximately 11,000 entries from 56 countries and regions, both the F107 with Roland Piano App and the AIRA Compact Series won in the Musical Instruments Product category, and the BRIDGE CAST won in the Product User Interface category.
The Red Dot Design Award was established in Germany in 1955 and is one of the most prestigious international design awards. The Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen in Essen, Germany, annually selects outstanding entries in three categories: "Product Design," "Brand & Communication Design," and "Design Concept.” The F107 with Roland Piano App, the AIRA Compact Series (T-8, J-6, E-4) and the BRIDGE CAST received awards in the 2023 Product Design category. With the addition of these three products, Roland products have been recognized with Red Dot Awards six times since 2017. Previous winning products include the F701, LX700 Series, and FP-90 digital pianos.
Award-Winning Products
F107 Digital Piano with Roland Piano App
The affordable F107 Digital Piano makes an authentic grand piano experience more accessible, providing exceptional performance in slim, space-saving cabinets that are perfect for contemporary lifestyles. The F107 features a stylish design based on the Roland F701—winner of the 2021 Red Dot Design Award—making it a great fit for young adults and modern living spaces. The new Roland Piano App is the latest mobile device app for Roland pianos with Bluetooth ® connectivity, combining powerful remote control functions and enhanced learning features with an updated interface for easier operation.
AIRA Compact Series
T-8 Beat Machine, J-6 Chord Synthesizer, and E-4 Voice Tweaker
AIRA Compact instruments let anyone jam, perform, and develop ideas on the go with friendly controls, inspiring sounds, and loads of intuitive music tools. Users can realize complete compositions with a single unit or expand their possibilities by connecting and synchronizing with other AIRA Compact models. From one master unit, multiple AIRA Compacts can be mixed and monitored with headphones or an external speaker system. It’s also possible to interface with computer DAWS, mobile music apps, and hardware instruments via USB-C or MIDI. Driven by Analog Circuit Behavior (ACB) and other advanced technologies found in top-line Roland instruments, AIRA Compact delivers the real-deal sounds behind decades of hit music. Users can create with the genuine voices of Roland icons, including TR rhythms, TB basses, JUNO synths, VT effects, and more.
BRIDGE CAST Gaming Mixer
The BRIDGE CAST Dual Bus Gaming Mixer is a professional USB-C audio streaming interface and mixer for online gamers. Named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, BRIDGE CAST takes gaming sound to the next level, backed by 50 years of Roland audio development. This customizable desktop hub features dual mixes, vocal transformer effects, music playback, sound effects, and support for a broadcast-grade XLR mic. Powerful onboard DSP handles the audio load, letting the user dedicate their computer’s power to gaming and streaming. BRIDGE CAST allows gamers to create independent sound mixes for personal monitoring and online streaming. The personal mix can prioritize game audio and voice chat, while the stream mix can be optimized for maximum viewer engagement using sound effects, backing music, and more.
For the full press kit, including hi-res images, and more, click here.
For more information about the Roland F107 Digital Piano, AIRA Compact Series, and BRIDGE CAST, please visit Roland.com.
About the iF DESIGN AWARD
Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture, and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured onwww.ifdesign.com.
About the Red Dot Design Award
In order toappraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design, and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is organized by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen and is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. More information is available atwww.red-dot.org.
About Roland Corporation
For more than 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world.Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices.For more information, visitRoland.comor see your local Roland dealer. Follow us onFacebook, Twitter (@RolandGlobal), and Instagram (@RolandGlobal).
