The "Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period.
Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2026
Roll-to-roll (R2R) represents a set of advanced manufacturing approaches that involve continuous processing of flexible substrates while they are being transferred between moving rolls of specific materials.
Roll-to-roll printing technologies are gaining from rapid expansion of the flexible devices market as a result of their advanced properties and features that make them a suitable option for use in different areas like energy, electronics and healthcare. In addition, the lightweight nature of these devices is opening new avenues in low-cost applications like flexible OLED displays and printed circuits. .
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026
The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.2% respectively over the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production
- Advances in Roll-to-Roll Printing to Provide Hope for Flexible Substrates
- Overcoming Issues with Use of Roll-to-Roll Technology to Manufacture Flexible Hybrid Electronics
- Growing Applications to Drive Future Growth of R2R based Flexible Electronics
- R2R Platforms Gain Popularity
- Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
- Mobile Phones: A Key Application Area for R2R-based Flexible Circuits
- Viability of Foldable Phones Depends on Conquering of Technical & Design Obstacles
- Fall in Production Costs Boosts Adoption of Printed Sensors
- Rise of Adhesive-less Laminates: A Notable Trend
- Rising Number of Diabetic Patients to Boost Demand for Flexible Biosensors
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- R2R-based Flexible Temperature Sensors: A Market Laden with Tremendous Growth Opportunities
- Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus on Printed Electronics
- Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal R2R-based Flexible Sensors
- Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Flexible Sensors
- Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
- Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022
- Touch Screen Displays Steer Demand for R2R Printed Sensors
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Global Smartphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable and Foldable Displays
- Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Segment
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
- Opportunities in Autoelectronics Domain
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Battle between Organic Electronics and Silicon Electronics Remains Intense
- R2R-based Flexible Electronics Foster Development of Solar Cells
- Increasing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on R2R Processing
- R2R to Make Solar Cell Production a Financially Viable Proposition
- R2R Process Addresses Instrumentation and Metrology Concerns
- Absence of Standardized Infrastructure & Lack of Proper Supply Chain: Key Issues
- Critical Challenges in R2R Nanofabrication
- Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing
- Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by Region (2020): Market Shares of Developed Regions/Countries
- R2R Fabrication Facilitates Large Scale 3D Nanospike Arrays
- Primary Opportunities for R2R Process
- Flexible Electronics
- Battery Technology
- Membranes
- Advanced Deposition Processes
- PEM Fuel Cells
- Photovoltaics
- Metrology/Quality Systems
- Embedded Thermal Energy
- Transparent Conductors
- Technology Roadmaps
- Research & Development Activity in R2R Domain
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Acreo Swedish ICT AB
- Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Flexium Interconnect Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Kent Displays, Inc.
- Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- Linxens France SA
- Materion Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iae1ln
