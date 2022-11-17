Rollic Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Developer Popcore

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that its subsidiary Rollic has acquired Popcore, an independent mobile game developer based in Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. A leader in the puzzle genre, Popcore is home to chart-topping games such as Parking Jam 3D and Pull the Pin!, both of which achieved the status of being among the #1 most downloaded games in the U.S. Apple App Store. The deal further strengthens Zynga’s subsidiary Rollic as a leader among hyper-casual publishers worldwide.