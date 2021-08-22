North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.