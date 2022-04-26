CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
ROME Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the repeatome for drug development, today announced the appointment of Nurjana Bachman, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. Dr. Bachman brings more than 15 years of experience in leading biopharma partnerships and strategic deals, most recently as Vice President of Biopharma and Corporate Alliances at Foundation Medicine.
“We are excited to welcome Nurjana to ROME’s leadership team. Her demonstrated success in forging important partnerships throughout her career will be invaluable to ROME as we continue to expand our pipeline and proprietary data science tools,” said Rosana Kapeller, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of ROME. “As a scientist by training who has deep experience in oncology diagnostics and therapeutics, Nurjana will play a key role in helping ROME bring a new class of medicines to patients.”
During Dr. Bachman’s tenure at Foundation Medicine, she built and led the team responsible for managing the company’s partnership portfolio. Notably, the partnerships under her leadership achieved over 50 companion diagnostic approvals and numerous commercial launches across the U.S. and Japan and supported approval of three first-in-class oncology therapeutics. She previously served as Chief Business Officer and Co-founder of Claritas Genomics, where she was a key leader in development of the business model, strategic plan and vision for the company, and raising the Series A and Series B funding rounds. Before Claritas, she served as Associate Director of Strategic Initiatives and Business Development at Boston Children’s Hospital’s Technology & Innovation Development Office, partnering a diverse set of technologies with outside entities and initiating start-up company formation. Dr. Bachman earned a B.A. in biology at Swarthmore College and a Ph.D. in molecular biology and genetics at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where she studied retrotransposition in the laboratory of Jef Boeke, Ph.D.
“ROME is at an exciting stage of growth, and Nurjana will be an incredible asset in building on this momentum,” said Steven J. Kafka, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Section 32 and director at ROME. “Her commercialization experience and industry knowledge will help accelerate ROME’s efforts toward creating new and better treatments for patients.”
“Having completed my doctoral studies in the field of the repeatome, I am passionate about harnessing its potential to help patients,” said Dr. Bachman. “I look forward to working alongside my ROME colleagues to drive our repeatomics platform forward to impact human health, including through development of new partnerships that support both our science and medicine. I am thrilled to be joining this great team.”
About ROME
ROME Therapeutics is developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases by harnessing the power of the repeatome – vast stretches of uncharted genetic material that have long been dismissed as “junk DNA.” With several drug targets identified and multiple discovery programs underway, ROME is moving rapidly to leverage this new frontier in biology. To lead this exploration, ROME has assembled a team of world-class leaders across fields including oncology, immunology, virology and machine learning. ROME is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.rometx.com.
