RoofClaim.com is growing and reaching new heights. This July, RoofClaim.com, which is an industry leading roofing technology company serving other communities in major markets around the United States, opened two more branches in Miami, Florida and Houston, Texas. RoofClaim.com, like many others in the construction industry, struggled with supply chain and material shortages. However, these challenges have not stopped RoofClaim.com from expanding their company as they welcome these new branch locations to better serve their customers.
Having established its business model on connecting homeowners with qualified roofing professionals, this announcement came just in time for the 2022 hurricane season, which has historically caused severe weather damage in these areas.
As a result of these additional locations, RoofClaim.com will be able to provide their exceptional service to even more people. This is something that customers from other branches across Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee have quickly grown to know and expect. In these newly opened offices, RoofClaim.com will continue to provide transparency and support to the otherwise obscure and arduous process of roof repair and replacement; that’s protection made simple.
RoofClaim.com’s announcement of these new branch locations, will not only expand the scope of their solutions and services, but also bring a variety of employment opportunities to the individuals living in those communities. The company is currently hiring for various positions in these new markets, including management, sales representatives, and administrative opportunities. RoofClaim.com’s CEO, Brian Wedding stated, “Houston & Miami are huge markets that will expedite our growth across the country. RoofClaim is a recession proof business that looks to hire aggressively even during economic downturn.” If you are interested in applying for employment, send your resume to recruiting@roofclaim.com to inquire about the available openings.
Known for their remarkable customer service and high-quality workmanship, RoofClaim.com – for the past 18 years, has positioned itself to be the leader in the roofing industry – providing expert roof inspections, repairs, and replacements to homes and businesses alike – all the while utilizing roofing specialists that are among the top 5% of contractors across the country. RoofClaim's selective contractor network is backed by a Million Dollar Guarantee, ensuring every job with RoofClaim.com is a success. Combining our deep knowledge of the roofing industry with cutting-edge technology, RoofClaim.com delivers exceptional service to homeowners nationwide.
For more information about RoofClaim.com, please visit their website at www.roofclaim.com, or call to speak to a service representative.
