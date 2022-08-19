DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022--
The "Rosemary Extract Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rosemary Extract Market is projected to reach USD 399.86 million by 2027 from USD 279.77 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.13% during the forecast period.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
The report on rosemary extract identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
Report Findings
- The Americas Rosemary Extract Market size was estimated at USD 86.07 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 90.83 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% to reach USD 121.76 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Rosemary Extract Market size was estimated at USD 76.03 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 81.23 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% to reach USD 110.21 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Rosemary Extract Market size was estimated at USD 117.65 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 124.70 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% to reach USD 167.89 million by 2027.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Changsha E.K. Herb Co., Ltd.
- Dohler GmbH
- Essex Food Ingredients, Inc.
- FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Geneham Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Hainan Super Biotech Co., Ltd.
- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
- Kalsec Inc.
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Kingherbs Limited
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- Merck KGaA
- Monteloeder
- Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.
- Synthite Industries Ltd.
- Unilever PLC
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
Form:
- Liquid
- Powder
Nature:
- Conventional
- Organic
Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Personal Care Industry
- Pharmaceuticals
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
