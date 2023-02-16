SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2023--
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, announces Rosemary Yeremian as Vice President, Business Development, Canada. In this role, Rosemary provides leadership and strategic direction for the development of business opportunities for USNC’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) in Canada, including new advanced microreactor builds.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005012/en/
Rosemary Yeremian joins Ultra Safe Nuclear as Vice President, Business Development, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am excited to join this mission-driven team on such firm footing to deliver the benefits of advanced nuclear microreactors to industry and communities across Canada,” said Rosemary. “There is a clear need for the MMR as a solution in the energy transition and I look forward to building the commercial basis to make it happen.”
Rosemary joins Ultra Safe Nuclear from X-energy Canada, where she was Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development. She is an award-winning nuclear and aerospace leader and served as President of Thermodyne Engineering Ltd. and President & CEO of Strategic Insights Inc., a nuclear business development consulting firm with offices in three continents. Her past experiences also include new nuclear build projects at Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) and nuclear sector financing advisory services at Export Development Canada, where she was part of the Canadian Government team during the Bombardier-Embraer dispute at the World Trade Organization. Rosemary is an Accredited Business Communicator and a past Executive Committee Member of the American Nuclear Society’s Operation and Power Division.
“Rosemary is a terrific addition to the USNC team in Canada,” said Vladimir Novak, chief commercial officer of Ultra Safe Nuclear. “Her experience, drive, and leadership bring the right skillsets at the right time as Canada leads much of the forward progress in advanced nuclear.”
“Canada is vital to USNC growth and development,” said Francesco Venneri, USNC’s CEO. “Canada’s Tier 1 nuclear industry experience and infrastructure will play a central role in the design, siting, licensing, and supply chain for Ultra Safe Nuclear’s flagship microreactor. Ms. Yeremian’s deep knowledge of the Canadian nuclear landscape will be invaluable to USNC’s success.”
The MMR Energy System features a fourth-generation high-temperature gas microreactor that delivers safe, clean, and cost-effective electricity and process heat to users anywhere. Particularly well-suited to microgrid communities and industrial sites tied to GHG emitting and expensive fossil fuels, the MMR is being licensed in Canada and the U.S. and will be the first commercially available "nuclear battery.” MMR deployments are moving forward, including the projects at Chalk River, which is on target for first power in 2026, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, targeted for first power the following year.
About Ultra Safe Nuclear
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, a U.S. corporation headquartered in Seattle, is a global leader and strong vertical integrator of nuclear technologies and services, on Earth and in Space. The company produces the Micro-Modular™ reactor (MMR®), Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated FCM® nuclear fuel, and nuclear power and propulsion technologies for space exploration.
The company has active MMR deployment projects at the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories with Ontario Power Generation and at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Additional deployments are in development in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Ultra Safe Nuclear is working in collaboration with NASA and the Department of Defense on advanced radioisotope-based power production technology, nuclear thermal propulsion systems and advanced materials using the same foundational inherent and intrinsic safety principles to drive innovation in fuels, materials, and design.
Ultra Safe Nuclear is committed to opening new markets around the world for safe, commercially competitive, clean, and reliable heat and power from nuclear energy. The cornerstone of USNC’s technology is FCM fuel. Based on proven and trusted TRISO fuel particles, FCM enhances safety through proprietary technology to embed TRISO particles in a silicon carbide matrix. Ultra Safe Nuclear is the only privately funded company actively producing TRISO and FCM fuels.
USNC vertical integration captures the entire value chain, from fuel manufacturing to reactor construction and operation, maximizes competitive advantage and reduces risk. Ultra Safe Nuclear is Reliable Zero-Carbon Energy. Anywhere.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005012/en/
CONTACT: Brian Meeley
703.282.0691
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES NUCLEAR MINING/MINERALS ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY TECHNOLOGY NATURAL RESOURCES ENVIRONMENT STEEL CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/16/2023 08:50 AM/DISC: 02/16/2023 08:48 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005012/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.