North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.